Manchester City set to sign former Manchester United star this summer

- Pep Guardiola has shown interest in signing West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster for Manchester City

- The Etihad Stadium outfit are looking for a back up for their number one goalkeeper Ederson this summer

- They are likely to sell Claudio Bravo before the start of the season, hence the need for another keeper

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The Citizens are shopping for back up for Ederson as they are planning to send Angus Gunn on loan to gain more experience.

While former Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could leave the Etihad Stadium before the start of a new season.

READ ALSO: 4 reasons why Africa's last hope in the World Cup got kicked out

And Tribal Football citing the Express & Star claims the 35-year-old England goaltender fits the criteria of the player the City want to sign this summer.

According to report in England, Pep Guardiola is set to launch a surprise summer move for the keeper, whose contract with West Brom expires in the summer of 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Watford are also said to have shown interest in signing the former Manchester United star as a back up for David De Gea.

Since Sergio Romero picked up a knee injury few days before the Word Cup and it is unsure when he will return to action for the Red Devils.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup standings on NAIJ.com

Previously NAIJ.com reported that Manchester City are ready to challenge Spanish club Real Madrid for the signing of Tottenham star Harry Kane.

The Englishman is top of Real's wish list in the summer with earlier reports suggesting that the club will offer Spurs an offer in the region of £200 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

According to the report by Diario Gol, Manchester City want to challenge Real Madrid for the signing of Harry Kane at the end of the season.

Super Eagles Score 1:1 with DR Congo Team Simba in Port Harcourt - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng