The easiest way to check NYSC Senate List

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Russian tourist found alive after 21 hours stranded at sea in Crete

Brazilian woman dies after falling onto a glass after World Cup win

US ends 70 years of military presence in S. Korean capital

Trump calls Maryland newspaper shooting 'horrific' despite vicious media feuds

Derrick Dillard launches bigoted attack on trans teen Jazz Jennings after gender-affirmation surgery

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

News

The easiest way to check NYSC Senate List

29/06/2018 12:57:00

National Youth Service Corps has made the NYSC Senate List available to prospective corps members of the 2018 batch ‘A’. Find out how you can check it and learn a few facts about NYSC.

How to check NYSC Senate List in 2018

How to check NYSC 2018 Senate List

In case you have missed it, according to CurrentSchoolNews, prospective corps members from the 2018 batch ‘A’ can now check Senate-approved mobilisation list on the NYSC website.

Now, to be honest, we do not really know why you might need any directions for checking the Senate List. There is probably nothing easier than checking the list of NYSC online. That said, here is your step-by-step guide:

  1. Click here to go to the website where you can check the Senate Lists.
  2. In the drop-down list, choose your educational institution. There are a lot of them, so be extra attentive so as not to scroll past your university/college/polytechnic/etc.
  3. Below, write your matriculation number.
  4. After that, fill in the blank with your surname.
  5. The last step is to select your date of birth from the drop-down lists.
  6. After you have filled the form and checked whether the information you put in was correct, click ‘Search’.

That is all there is to it! Simple, isn’t it? Now, before you go, take a minute to learn a little bit more about NYSC.

About NYSC (Nigeria)

NYSC Senate List in 2018

READ ALSO: NYSC batch A 2018 date released

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in 1973 in order to increase graduates’ involvement in the development of their country. As there is no military conscription in Nigeria, this program has become its substitute. University and polytechnic graduates have to take part in the NYSC for a year.

During this year, they get to serve somewhere far from home and communicate with people from different ethnic groups. This is meant to bring unity to the country.

If you want to contact NYSC, you can do so via, Facebook (@officialnysc), as well as on Twitter and Instagram (@nysc_ng). NYSC official website is www.nysc.gov.ng. You can also find relevant information at www.nysc.org.ng. You can send your inquiries to info@nysc.gov.ng or visit the NYSC Headquarters at Plot 416, Tigris Crescent, Maitama, Garki, Abuja.

READ ALSO: How to apply for NYSC exemption letter

Source: Naija.ng

