Plateau killings is totally unacceptable - Nigerian governors

Latest News

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
Latest News

RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Latest News

Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Russian tourist found alive after 21 hours stranded at sea in Crete

0out of 5

Brazilian woman dies after falling onto a glass after World Cup win

0out of 5

US ends 70 years of military presence in S. Korean capital

0out of 5

Trump calls Maryland newspaper shooting 'horrific' despite vicious media feuds

0out of 5

Derrick Dillard launches bigoted attack on trans teen Jazz Jennings after gender-affirmation surgery

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
News

Plateau killings is totally unacceptable - Nigerian governors

by 29/06/2018 12:57:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Nigerian governors visited Plateau state to commiserate with the state after the recent killings

- The governors called for perpetrators of the killings to be prosecuted as soon as possible

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the recent killings in Plateau and describing it as “totally unacceptable”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores were on June 24, killed by gunmen in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South Local Government Areas of plateau.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Chairman of the Forum made the remark on Friday in Jos, when he led members of the Forum on a condolence visit to the Plateau governor.

He said that the purpose of the visit was to commiserate with the government and the people of Plateau over the unfortunate incident.

READ ALSO: Video emerges of moment before Lagos tanker explosion, shows motorboy trying to wedge the tanker

Yari said that the gruesome act of the perpetrators was currently undermining the leadership of the various state governments as the people were afraid of moving about freely.

He said that from March 1 to June1, no fewer than 435 persons had lost their lives in Zamfara to attacks, adding that the issue was of national concern.

The chairman called on security agencies to be proactive in the discharge of their duties.

He further disclosed that the Forum would hold a one-day meeting with the security chiefs to come up with a holistic solution to the country’s security challenge.

Yari called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the attack in order to serve as a deterrent to others planning similar attacks.

He made a donation of an undisclosed amount of money to the state to help alleviate the plights of the injured persons and those displaced.

In his remarks, Governor Lalong thanked the NGF for the visit, and said that the state was working to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act faced the full wrath of the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Lalong said that the attack came as a surprise, adding that his administration had been building on the peace in the state.

The governor appealed to the Forum to fight the menace ravaging the country.

Earlier, Governor Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State visited Lalong to commiserate with him and the people of the state over the unfortunate incident.

Al-makura assured Lalong that his efforts in peace building process of the state would not be in vain.

He made a donation of N10 million to the Plateau government to support the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that governors of the 36 states in Nigeria under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have resolved to engage the nation’s security chiefs to deliberate on the insecurities in Nigeria and find a lasting solution to violent herdsmen crisis.

The governors arrived at this decision after a Wednesday, June 27, meeting were they also resolved to send delegates to Plateau state to commiserate with the victims after about 200 people were killed by suspected herdsmen.

Why President Buhari cannot control killings in Nigeria - Nigerians cry out| NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More