Plateau killings is totally unacceptable - Nigerian governors

- Nigerian governors visited Plateau state to commiserate with the state after the recent killings

- The governors called for perpetrators of the killings to be prosecuted as soon as possible

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the recent killings in Plateau and describing it as “totally unacceptable”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores were on June 24, killed by gunmen in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South Local Government Areas of plateau.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Chairman of the Forum made the remark on Friday in Jos, when he led members of the Forum on a condolence visit to the Plateau governor.

He said that the purpose of the visit was to commiserate with the government and the people of Plateau over the unfortunate incident.

Yari said that the gruesome act of the perpetrators was currently undermining the leadership of the various state governments as the people were afraid of moving about freely.

He said that from March 1 to June1, no fewer than 435 persons had lost their lives in Zamfara to attacks, adding that the issue was of national concern.

The chairman called on security agencies to be proactive in the discharge of their duties.

He further disclosed that the Forum would hold a one-day meeting with the security chiefs to come up with a holistic solution to the country’s security challenge.

Yari called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the attack in order to serve as a deterrent to others planning similar attacks.

He made a donation of an undisclosed amount of money to the state to help alleviate the plights of the injured persons and those displaced.

In his remarks, Governor Lalong thanked the NGF for the visit, and said that the state was working to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act faced the full wrath of the law.

Lalong said that the attack came as a surprise, adding that his administration had been building on the peace in the state.

The governor appealed to the Forum to fight the menace ravaging the country.

Earlier, Governor Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State visited Lalong to commiserate with him and the people of the state over the unfortunate incident.

Al-makura assured Lalong that his efforts in peace building process of the state would not be in vain.

He made a donation of N10 million to the Plateau government to support the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that governors of the 36 states in Nigeria under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have resolved to engage the nation’s security chiefs to deliberate on the insecurities in Nigeria and find a lasting solution to violent herdsmen crisis.

The governors arrived at this decision after a Wednesday, June 27, meeting were they also resolved to send delegates to Plateau state to commiserate with the victims after about 200 people were killed by suspected herdsmen.

