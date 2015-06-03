Stop using us for sacrifice and get rid of these tankers – Yvonne Jegede writes to Governor Ambode

- Following the tanker explosion Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has joined other celebrities to condemn the tragic loss of lives in Lagos

- Jegede who stated she took a social media break, came back to plead with Governor Ambode to do something about trucks and tankers on major roads

- The obviously angered actress advised that Lagos roads be rid of such hazardous dangers

Following the tanker explosion on Otedola road, along Ibadan-expressway that claimed over 80 lives, Yvonne Jegede has sent a message through social media, pleading that Governor Ambode rid Lagos roads of trucks and tankers.

Jegede revealed that she took time off social media, probably to regain sanity and got back only to be greeted with photos of the most disheartening news many families who lost loves ones will live to remember for a long time.

Heart-broken Jegede pointed out that the recent killings and deaths in the country isn't a spiritual problem but negligence that could have been avoided. In fear of life, she reiterated that it could have been anyone on the bridge on June 28 and officials in charge should ensure future mishaps are curbed.

Read her post below:

Meanwhile, Ali Baba and other Nigerians celebrities had a lot to say about the tragedy which is currently the topic of discussion on various social media platforms.

