Ex-minister, 4 others remanded in EFCC custody over N229million alleged fraud

- A Federal High Court has remanded Ex-minister Abdu Bulama in EFCC custody

- Bulama and four others, remanded with him are standing trial for alleged N229million fraud

- The court has fixed July 3, to determine the application for bail

A Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe on Friday remanded a former Minister of Science and Technology, Abdu Bulama, and four others for alleged money laundering.

Justice Isa Hamadashin, gave the order when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented a seven-count charge before the court accusing the defendants of money laundering to the tune of over N229, 000, 000.00 (Two Hundred and Twenty Nine Million Naira) only.

An EFCC Prosecutor, Alkasim Ja’afar, informed the court that the accused people “committed the offences contrary to and punishable under Sections 16(1) (d) and 16(2) (b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended.”

An official of the EFCC with Abdu Bulama and others remanded. Photo source: EFCC

The other accused people are Mohammed Kadai; Abbagana Tata, Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn-Jaks.

Although the defendants pleaded not guilty, the court ordered that they should be remanded in EFCC custody, pending the determination of an application for their bail.

The court has fixed July 3, to determine the application for bail and Sept. 24 for hearing.

NAIJ.com previously reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unconditionally unfreeze the accounts of Senator Abdullaziz Nyako and a company linked to him without further delay.

Nengiofori Jumbo, Senator Abdullaziz Nyako and Blue Opal Nigeria Ltd (Applicants) had in June 2015, dragged the EFCC to court over the freezing of their accounts and sealing of the Hillview Estate, Abuja, owned by the senator.

Source: Naija.ng