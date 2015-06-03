Revealed: Super Eagles star credited with 5 of the best statistics so far at the World Cup

- Oghenekaro Etebo has been credited with five of the best statistics after the group matches

- The 5 categories’ include, Most take-ons completed (16), Most fouls won (11), and three others

- The 22-year-old signed a £6.35m deal with Stoke City before the global football fiesta in Russia

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has been credited with five of the best statistics following the completion of group matches on Thursday.

According to a breakdown of the top performers’ at the ongoing World Cup in Russia, the Nigerian international emerged the best in the 5 categories’ that include, Most take-ons completed (16), Most fouls won (11), Most shots (7), Joint-most chances created (5) and 2nd most tackles won (11).

Oghenekaro Etebo in action against Argentina during Nigeria's final Group D match at the World Cup in Russia. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Interestingly, the former Warri Wolves player, signed a £6.35m deal with Stoke City before the commencement of the global football fiesta in Russia, but would have attracted new suitors judging by his work-rate, if he had not put pen on paper for the Championship side.

At the last count, the 22-year-old Etebo made his international bow for Nigeria against Côte d'Ivoire in a 2–0 loss in Abidjan in 2013 during the 2014 African Nations Championship qualification campaign for home-based players.

Eight years down the road, Etebo has not slowed down and has continued to feature for different national teams that include the Dream Team IV, which claimed the football-men’s bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics Games in Brazil.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that VAR rules denied Nigeria what looked like a penalty during the Super Eagles final Group D World Cup fixture against Argentina have been explained.

The Super Eagles went into their third game against Argentina with a big chance of making it to the next stage.

However, all Nigerian and African hearts were broken after the team lost 2-1 to the South Americans to exit the tournament.

Source: Naija.ng