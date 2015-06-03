Just in: Buhari makes huge promise to Nigerians, West Africans on security

- The president has promised to support all effort to enhance security across the West African countries

- He made this statement while meeting with the the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States and the president of Togo Faure Gnassingbe in Katsina

- According to the president, all countries in the West African region to team up against the common enemies

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to support any effort towards ensuring the safety of lives and property in West Africa.

The president on Friday, June 29, while receiving the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States and the president of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe in Katsina said, terrorism now transcended international boundaries, and no country could combat the scourge alone.

In a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the president said there is need for all countries in the West African region to team up against the common enemies.

The statement said: “We need to team up to fight common enemies. Terrorists in whatever form are enemies of humanity and no effort must be spared to protect our people. I will always support anything that is meant to enhance security in our region."

The president also commended the proposal for a security summit between members of ECOWAS and countries in Economic Community of Central African States tbilled o take place on Monday, July 30.

Speaking on the issue, Gnassingbe said he was happy to be in Katsina - President Buhari's home state.

He also briefed the president on Mali elections, billed for next month, saying ECOWAS would ensure that everything went smoothly.

“It is not a religious or ethnic problem and must not be misconceived as such. We will discuss the matter, and try to find a solution,” Gnassingbe said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a brave and kind-hearted Muslim cleric saved about 262 person fleeing from some suspected herdsmen who had invaded Nghar Yelwa village in the Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state.

It was gathered that the mam did this by hiding the persons in a mosque.

Upon seeing victims fleeing from suspected herdsmen who attacked Nghar Yelwa, a village in Plateau state on Sunday, June 24, an unnamed Imam opened the door of a mosque and hid them.

