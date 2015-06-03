Super Eagles depart Russia in groups after World Cup exit

- Super Eagles players have left their camp in Russia after their ouster at Russia 2018

- They were beaten by Argentina in their last Group D game for them to crash out

- Eagles got to Russia as a team but they did not leave the country as a team

After crashing out of the 2018 World Cup losing their last Group game against Argentina, Super Eagles players have left Russia for their respective destinations.

The got into Russia as a team inside the same flight, but due to the way they were sent of the championship, the players had to leave on their own.

Ademola Olajire who is the spokesman for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) told NAN that the Super Eagles players have reunited with their families.

“Instead of returning to Nigeria, the Super Eagles players have been returning to their respective bases one after the other.

''Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Kelechi Ihanacho, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo and Tyronne Ebuehi are among the players who left the camp early,'' Olajire told NAN according to Punch.

The NFF chief also explained that Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Izoho, John Ogu, Chidozie Awaziem, Ogenekaro Etebo and Simi Nwankwo are still in camp in Russia trying to find their way to their destinations.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Argentina left it late to book their place in the round of 16 in Russia 2018 after a 2-1 victory against the Super Eagles Nigeria.

Goals from Messi and Rojo secured qualification for Argentina as Chelsea winger Victor Moses also scored his first goal in the World Cup for Nigeria.

Nigeria VS Argentina. World Cup Showdown | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng