When will WAEC results be out?

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria's Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Russian tourist found alive after 21 hours stranded at sea in Crete

Brazilian woman dies after falling onto a glass after World Cup win

US ends 70 years of military presence in S. Korean capital

Trump calls Maryland newspaper shooting 'horrific' despite vicious media feuds

Derrick Dillard launches bigoted attack on trans teen Jazz Jennings after gender-affirmation surgery

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

News

When will WAEC results be out?

29/06/2018 12:04:00

June is coming to an end, and students are getting antsy, as the WAEC result of the 2018 session has not been announced yet. Find out here when it was supposed to be announced and when it is actually going to be released to the public.

When will WAEC result be out for this year?

What was initially promised regarding WAEC exam results

After WAEC examination was over, the Head of Public Affairs of the council, Damianus Ojijeogu, announced that the results of the WASSCE that students took from March 27 to May 15 would be available to the public after 45 days or earlier, and not 90, as it was before.

He claimed that new technology was implemented that was meant to speed up the marking process of the scripts, so that students did not have to wait as long as they used to. Another technology would be able to help in the detection of malpractice.

By our simple calculations, the WAEC results should have been made available on June 30 or earlier. It is almost time, and yet, we still do not have our results. So when will they be made public?

The latest WAEC update: when we are actually getting the results

WAEC logo

READ ALSO: How to get WAEC verification PIN

Despite all the promises to provide every student with their WAEC result, nobody seems to be in a hurry. We are nearing the end of June, students are agitated, but no WAEC 2018 results have been announced yet.

Up until very recently, the official WAEC Nigeria Twitter (@waecnigeria) has been dodging the question of when the results would be released. However, on June 28, they finally addressed the issue and said that the results will arrive in the first week of July. That said, the exact date is yet to be released to the public.

Therefore, it seems like you will not have to wait for all that long to find out your results. If you want to be among the first people to know about the date, we recommend you to follow WAEC Twitter account, as they post rather frequently.

That is all we can say about the WAEC result. As usual, we all have to wait longer than promised, but this time, the delay is not actually that significant.

READ ALSO: How to upload WAEC result to JAMB?

Source: Naija.ng

