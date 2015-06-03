When will WAEC results be out?

June is coming to an end, and students are getting antsy, as the WAEC result of the 2018 session has not been announced yet. Find out here when it was supposed to be announced and when it is actually going to be released to the public.

What was initially promised regarding WAEC exam results

After WAEC examination was over, the Head of Public Affairs of the council, Damianus Ojijeogu, announced that the results of the WASSCE that students took from March 27 to May 15 would be available to the public after 45 days or earlier, and not 90, as it was before.

He claimed that new technology was implemented that was meant to speed up the marking process of the scripts, so that students did not have to wait as long as they used to. Another technology would be able to help in the detection of malpractice.

By our simple calculations, the WAEC results should have been made available on June 30 or earlier. It is almost time, and yet, we still do not have our results. So when will they be made public?

The latest WAEC update: when we are actually getting the results

READ ALSO: How to get WAEC verification PIN

Despite all the promises to provide every student with their WAEC result, nobody seems to be in a hurry. We are nearing the end of June, students are agitated, but no WAEC 2018 results have been announced yet.

Up until very recently, the official WAEC Nigeria Twitter (@waecnigeria) has been dodging the question of when the results would be released. However, on June 28, they finally addressed the issue and said that the results will arrive in the first week of July. That said, the exact date is yet to be released to the public.

Therefore, it seems like you will not have to wait for all that long to find out your results. If you want to be among the first people to know about the date, we recommend you to follow WAEC Twitter account, as they post rather frequently.

That is all we can say about the WAEC result. As usual, we all have to wait longer than promised, but this time, the delay is not actually that significant.

READ ALSO: How to upload WAEC result to JAMB?

Source: Naija.ng