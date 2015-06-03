Super Eagles star reportedly angry with Gernot Rohr for leaving him out against Argentina

- Tyronne Ebuehi is reportedly not happy with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr

- The Benfica defender was not give an opportunity to feature against Argentina

- The 22-year-old made just one appearance against Iceland at the World Cup

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi is reportedly unhappy with Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr for restricting him to one match in Russia, Punch reports.

Ebuehi, who has a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother, pledged his allegiance to Nigeria in 2017 after rejecting Rohr’s invite to play in a World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Uyo in 2016.

The 22-year-old had an impressive outing when he came in for Brian Idowu in the 2-0 victory over Iceland in the second game.

Many Nigerian fans were left fuming with Ebuehi idling away on the reserve bench in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina.

But the German tactician defended his decision insisting Idowu deserved to end the encounter.

“Idowu was very solid in the team. He’s much better defensively and did very well against Messi. He has experience and can play on both sides of the flanks,” the former Bordeaux defence ace told reporters,

“Ebuehi is a fantastic player offensively. He played well against Iceland but he is still very young and still learning. He will definitely improve defensively and become a very important player for the team in the future.”

According to a Punch correspondent, Ebuehi allegedly boiled over as his teammates continued to make mistakes trying to defend deep instead of taking the game to them.

Ebuehi was visibly angry as he stormed out of the dressing room where he snubbed journalists who requested interviews with him after the match.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Nigerians verbally attacked Turkish referee, Cuneyt Cakir for refusing to give the Super Eagles a second penalty.

Marcos Rojo handled the ball in the penalty area and after consulting the VAR, the referee still did not give the spot kick to Nigeria.

