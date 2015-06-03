Plateau killings: Kind-hearted Imam saves 262 Christians, hides them in mosque as killer herdsmen pursue

Latest News

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
Latest News

RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Latest News

Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Russian tourist found alive after 21 hours stranded at sea in Crete

0out of 5

Brazilian woman dies after falling onto a glass after World Cup win

0out of 5

US ends 70 years of military presence in S. Korean capital

0out of 5

Trump calls Maryland newspaper shooting 'horrific' despite vicious media feuds

0out of 5

Derrick Dillard launches bigoted attack on trans teen Jazz Jennings after gender-affirmation surgery

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
News

Plateau killings: Kind-hearted Imam saves 262 Christians, hides them in mosque as killer herdsmen pursue

by 29/06/2018 12:00:00 0 comments 1 Views

A kind-hearted and brave Muslim cleric has saved about 262 person fleeing from some suspected herdsmen who had invaded Nghar Yelwa village in the Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state. Imam did this by hiding the persons in a mosque.

Upon seeing victims fleeing from suspected herdsmen who attacked Nghar Yelwa, a village in Plateau state on Sunday, June 24, an unnamed Imam opened the door of a mosque and hid them.

Amounting to about 262, the persons were running for safety from a neighbouring village in the Barkin Ladi local government area, which was being attacked by gunmen. Although police report claim that only 86 persons died after the attack, villagers insist that the death toll rose beyond 200 victims.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: Recruitment of children for attacks decreased in 2017 - UN

Speaking to Dooshima Abu, a BBC correspondent, concerning the development, the kind-hearted Islamic cleric said: "I hid the women in my personal house and after that, I took the men into the mosque and hid them there"

However, the attackers caught up with the Imam, forcefully demanding him to release to them those who are Christians in the mosque. But the cleric lied to the gang that everyone in the mosque were Muslims. Upon hearing this, the attackers left the Imam and went on with their killing spree elsewhere.

Plateau killings: Brave Imam hides 262 Christians in mosque from killer herdsmen

An image from Jos titled Sombre: Source Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde

According to newsmen, the mosque is now the home and refuge of those hidden by the Imam. Other Berom natives, including some Muslims residing in Barkin Ladi who escaped the attack, ran to Nghar Yelwa for safety, which is the nearest village.

For security reasons, the photograph of the said Muslim cleric was blurred by officials of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Before now, the Muslim community in the area were in need of where they could build a mosque, and in a gesture of kindness, the Berom natives offered them a piece of land for the same purpose free of charge.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had described Saturday, June 23, killing in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state as painful.

Expressing regret over the killings, he vowed that his administration would not rest until the murderers and sponsors are brought to justice.

Reacting through his official Twitter handle hours after the reported killings, President Buhari said the incident is “very painful and regrettable.’’

Benue Elders Speak on Herdsmen Attacks | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More