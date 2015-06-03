Video emerges of moment before Lagos tanker explosion, shows motorboy trying to wedge the tanker

- A footage of the moment leading to the tanker on Otedola's bridge has emerged

- The video shows a motorboy trying to put a wedge behind the tanker to stop it

- The explosion from the tanker burnt about 67 vehicles

A dashcam footage of the moment preceeding the Thursday, June 28, tanker explosion on Otedola bridge in Lagos has emerged.

The footage shows a motorboy, trying to put a wedge behind the tanker after an obvious brake failure.

This video shows moment before the fully-loaded 33,000-litre fuel tanker exploded burning 67 cars.

READ ALSO: Prison call: 8 other senators who may join Dariye in jail (list)

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that no fewer than nine persons were burnt beyond recognition in the explosion.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The spokesman, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Kehinde Adebayo, confirmed the incident stressing that four person sustained various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, One Adewale Adesanya, a survivor of the Otedola Bridge fire which occurred on Thursday, June 28, has disclosed how he escaped from the terrible inferno.

The survivor said he never envisaged that the fuel tanker which caused the fire would experience any brake failure.

House on the Rock in Abuja goes up in flames - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng