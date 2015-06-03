Video emerges of moment before Lagos tanker explosion, shows motorboy trying to wedge the tanker

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Russian tourist found alive after 21 hours stranded at sea in Crete

0out of 5

Brazilian woman dies after falling onto a glass after World Cup win

0out of 5

US ends 70 years of military presence in S. Korean capital

0out of 5

Trump calls Maryland newspaper shooting 'horrific' despite vicious media feuds

0out of 5

Derrick Dillard launches bigoted attack on trans teen Jazz Jennings after gender-affirmation surgery

0out of 5

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Video emerges of moment before Lagos tanker explosion, shows motorboy trying to wedge the tanker

by 29/06/2018 11:59:00 0 comments 1 Views

- A footage of the moment leading to the tanker on Otedola's bridge has emerged

- The video shows a motorboy trying to put a wedge behind the tanker to stop it

- The explosion from the tanker burnt about 67 vehicles

A dashcam footage of the moment preceeding the Thursday, June 28, tanker explosion on Otedola bridge in Lagos has emerged.

The footage shows a motorboy, trying to put a wedge behind the tanker after an obvious brake failure.

This video shows moment before the fully-loaded 33,000-litre fuel tanker exploded burning 67 cars.

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that no fewer than nine persons were burnt beyond recognition in the explosion.

The spokesman, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Kehinde Adebayo, confirmed the incident stressing that four person sustained various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, One Adewale Adesanya, a survivor of the Otedola Bridge fire which occurred on Thursday, June 28, has disclosed how he escaped from the terrible inferno.

The survivor said he never envisaged that the fuel tanker which caused the fire would experience any brake failure.

House on the Rock in Abuja goes up in flames - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
THE DETECTIVE
Pride Of A Housegirl
Wet Love
The Powerful Virgin
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BARREN MARRIAGE
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Akon
P-Square
Jose Chameleone
Eyob Mekonnen
Dobet Gnahore
Fally Ipupa
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Khadja Nin
