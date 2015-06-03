Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Trump claims after newspaper shooting that he respects reporters

EU leaders vow to crack down on chemical weapons and Russian spying

Jimmy John's delivery guy reveals to girl that her long-distance boyfriend is cheating

Bronx murder suspect bragged of his killer mindset in rap video

Ohio boy, 12, mowing lawns for the summer has POLICE called on him by a customer's angry neighbor

Samih Sawiris

Adrian Gore

Christoffel Wiese

Yasseen Mansour

Oba Otudeko

Matthew Ashimolowo

Chris Okotie

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

DR Congo: Oil drilling allowed in Virguna, Salonga parks

  • 30 June 2018
The Bageni family in the gorilla sector of Virunga National Park, on August 6, 2013 in Bukima, DR CongoImage copyright Brent Stirton/Getty
Image caption Virguna national park is home to the critically endangered mountain gorilla

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has decided to allow oil exploration in two protected wildlife parks, Virunga and Salonga.

The move is strongly opposed by environmental activists, who say drilling would place wildlife at risk and contribute to global warming.

Around one-fifth of Virunga national park will be opened to oil drilling.

The parks are home to bush elephants, critically endangered mountain gorillas and the bonobo, an endangered ape.

Both parks are Unesco World Heritage Sites, with Salonga national park covering 36,000 sq km (13,900 sq miles) of the Congo Basin - the world's second-largest rainforest after the Amazon.

  • Gorillas, guns and guerrillas - a deadly mix in an African park
  • DR Congo profile
  • My daughter the gorilla

The government has defended its right to authorise drilling anywhere in the country, saying in a statement that it is mindful of protecting animals and plants in the two parks.

Image copyright Brent Stirton/Getty
Image caption Virunga national park is considered the most bio-diverse park in Africa

The cabinet said it had approved commissions charged with preparing plans to declassify parts of the parks, including 1,720 sq km (664 sq miles), or 21.5%, of eastern Congo's Virunga, the continent's oldest wildlife reserve.

Earlier this year, park authorities decided to close the park famous for its volcanoes to visitors until 2019 after two British tourists were kidnapped and a female park ranger was killed.

The region has suffered rising instability and violence, with at least 12 rangers killed in clashes with armed groups and poachers in the past year.

British company Soco International performed seismic testing there but let its licence lapse in 2015.

Image copyright Brent Stirton/Getty
Image caption In total, 175 park rangers in Virguna national park have been killed in the line of duty since 1925

