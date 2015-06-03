PDP behind killings in Plateau state - Buhari Media Organisation makes serious allegations

- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been accused of being behind the recent attack ion Plateau state that hundreds of people dead

- Buhari Media Organisation who made that allegation claimed the PDP this this in order to truncate the achievement of the APC and cast dark imagery on President Buhari’s political party

- It also claimed opponents of APC wanted to replace the party’s recent successful national convention with tears, sorrows and blood

Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) described the horrific and heinous hacking to death of scores of innocent Nigerians in Plateau as the handiwork of dare-devil political opponents of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The organization made this known in a statement jointly issued by the chairman of the organization Mr Austin Braimo and Secretary Mr Cassidy Madueke on Friday, June 29, in Abuja.

The statement said opponents of APC wanted to replace the party’s recent successful national convention with tears, sorrows and blood.

It added that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was behind the “harvest of death in order to truncate the achievement of the APC and cast dark imagery on the season of goodwill of President Buhari’s political party”.

The statement said the carnage and brigandage was timed to meet the period that APC Delegates were returning home in northern Nigeria through Plateau state; where they were waylaid and murdered in cold blood.

“This was done to tarnish the reputation of the president and cast the image of APC in bad light, just for the desperate opposition to gain some political advantage.

“It was also gathered that illegal road blocks were set up by the hired assassins to carry out their nefarious and dastardly hatchet act of man’s inhumanity to man.

“Almost 90 people were cut down in their prime near Jos, Plateau capital,” it said.

“The APC today is laden with heavy hearts by the mass killing of innocent breadwinners, women and children, under the guise of herdsmen versus farmers’ unrest.

“BMO is appealing to Nigerians to show love to Mr. president and show avowed resistance to the unpatriotic people who are working hard to pull thepPresident and his party down.

“The opposition PDP might have achieved its sadistic media objectives of casting pall on the APC and federal government, but doing that on a field soaked with human blood is regrettable and unpardonable.

“No amount of calculated distractions or ill-will would prevent President Buhari from fulfilling his electoral promises of security, unity, equity and development to Nigerians,’’ it said.

The statement said the association prayed for the repose of the souls of these martyrs, and quick recovery to the injured while commiserating with the families of the departed.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the BBC in a new report claimed that killings in Nigeria was being fueled by fake news.

The news outlet highlighted instances in which fake news was used to breed anger among Nigerians.

It also reacted to the recent story in Nigeria in which Danladi Circoma, a leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association was quoted to have taken credit for the recent killings in Plateau state.

