[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Trump claims after newspaper shooting that he respects reporters

EU leaders vow to crack down on chemical weapons and Russian spying

Jimmy John's delivery guy reveals to girl that her long-distance boyfriend is cheating

Bronx murder suspect bragged of his killer mindset in rap video

Ohio boy, 12, mowing lawns for the summer has POLICE called on him by a customer's angry neighbor

Aliko Dangote

Youssef Mansour

Adrian Gore

Nicky Oppenheimer

Christoffel Wiese

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Bishop David Oyedepo

Dag Heward-Mills

PDP mourns victims of Lagos tanker fire, Katsina windstorm

- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos state over the recent petrol tanker explosion

- The party said it was grieved by the Thursday incident which led to loss of many lives

- PDP also condoled with the victims of the torrential rainfall that claimed the lives of some residents in Katsina state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos state, particularly the families of the victims of the Otedola Bridge petrol tanker explosion.

PDP in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday, June 29, in Abuja, said the party was grieved by the Thursday incident which led to loss of many lives.

READ ALSO: Video emerges of moment before Lagos tanker explosion, shows motorboy trying to wedge the tanker

“The PDP is deeply grieved by this shocking, horrid and traumatising incident which, in a very painful manner, cut short the lives of hardworking compatriots and brought painful material losses to many.

“Indeed, PDP mourns. Our thoughts and prayers go to the families of the deceased.

“We join in praying that God grants the bereaved families the fortitude to bear their grief as well as speedy recovery for the wounded,’’ Ologbondiyan said.

PDP also condoled with the victims of the torrential rainfall that claimed the lives of some residents, devastated communities and farms in Katsina state.

The party prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

It urged individuals and groups with resources to support the government of Katsina state in finding succour for those who experienced losses in the storm.

“Reviewing the tragic incidents, PDP lamented that the nation had witnessed a lot of tragedies and deaths in the recent time.

“We urge all people of faith across the country to supplicate for the nation at this trying time.’’

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was accused of being behind the recent attack ion Plateau state that hundreds of people dead.

Buhari Media Organisation who made that allegation claimed the PDP this this in order to truncate the achievement of the APC and cast dark imagery on President Buhari’s political party.

Source: Naija.ng

