Vice President Osinbajo visits Lagos state over tanker explosion (photos)

- Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has visited Lagos state over the tanker explosion which took place at the Otedola Bridge axis of Berger

- Osinbajo said the federal government was deeply saddened by the incident which claimed the lives of nine persons and left four injured

- The Lagos state governor said the vice presidents visit was a testament to the fact that the federal government was deeply concerned about the safety of lives and property of residents

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday evening, June 29, visited Lagos state, to convey the condolences of the federal government on the tragic tanker explosion at the Otedola Bridge.

NAIJ.com gathered that Osinbajo, who spoke shortly after a closed door meeting with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said the federal government was deeply saddened by the incident.

He said: “I am here to commiserate with the government and people of Lagos state on the tragedy that occurred just yesterday. It’s a very terrible thing and all of us were deeply saddened by it.

Vice President Osinbajo and Governor Aregbesola, with Governor Ambode at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Photo credit: Twitter, Lagos state government

Before Mr. President left this morning he asked me to express his sincere condolences to his Excellency and also to the people of the State. It’s a very deeply saddening event and we pray this sort of thing will never repeat itself.

“We also hope that all of those who have suffered injury will recover soon and we pray for comfort for those who lost their loved ones and properties in this very tragic event. That’s why am here."

Governor Ambode in his response thanked the vice president for finding time to visit to condole with the people of the state in this moment of grief,

“We just want to say a big thank you to President Muhammadu Buhari and also a big thank you to Mr. Vice President for finding out time to quickly commiserate with us in Lagos and also with the press statement of Mr. President who is not able to be here personally but has sent the Vice President, because they feel so strongly that this kind of incident is not what should be occurring in this time in Lagos and they feel so concerned that beyond the incident, if there are other remedies that we need to do, we have already discussed on those issues that we need to quickly put in place to make sure that we do not have such reoccurrence,” he said.

The Lagos state governor also assured Osinbajo that the situation had been brought under control and normalcy had been restored within the axis where the incident occurred.

Governor Ambode thanked the Vice President for finding time to visit to condole with the people of Lagos state. Photo credit: Twitter, Lagos state government

“Normalcy has come back to the city and we believe strongly that other measures will be put in place to make sure that things go on normally,” he said.

NAIJ.com previously reported that no fewer than nine persons were burnt beyond recognition with 54 vehicles torched in a fuel tanker explosion on Thursday, June 28, at Otedola Bridge, near the old toll gate, Alausa, Lagos.

The spokesman, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Kehinde Adebayo, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stressing that four persons sustained various degrees of injury.

Adebayo said the accident was caused by a fuel tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol heading towards Berger along Lagos/Ibadan Express.

