President Buhari felicitates with APC founding member at 81

- President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Captain Joseph Din (rtd) the chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council in Plateau

- Din who is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) turns 81 on Saturday, June 30

- The president commended the patriotism, equity and integrity of the retired army officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council in Plateau, Captain Joseph Din (rtd) as he turns 81 on Saturday, June 30.

The president made the congratulation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday, June 29.

Buhari said he joined the family, friends and associates of the elder statesman in congratulating him as Din marked another significant milestone in life.

READ ALSO: President Buhari should prove there is no corruption in his government - Baba-Ahmed

He commended the patriotism, commitment to justice, equity and integrity the retired army officer had brought to bear since his retirement from the army in 1971.

The president also noted with satisfaction the land mark the celebrator had accomplished in business pursuits and his active politics.

Buhari also expressed delight over the efforts of the founding member of the APC and his colleagues in the Elders’ Advisory Council, to bring about lasting peace in Plateau.

He prayed God to grant the revered octogenarian good health and longer life of worthy service to his fatherland and humanity.

NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the former chief of naval staff and governor of the old Western state, Vice Admiral Akintunde Aduwo, on his 80th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The president in a letter on Friday, June 8, to the elder statesman, Chief Aduwo, who is the Oloye Obateru of Aye and Oloye Taarelase of Ile-Ife, felicitated with him having attained the age of 80.

EXCLUSIVE: Be patient with President Buhari, Femi Adesina tells Nigerians on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng