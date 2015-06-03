Opinion: Our president is no novice in security management - Analyst assures Nigerians

Latest News

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
Latest News

RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Latest News

Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Trump claims after newspaper shooting that he respects reporters

0out of 5

EU leaders vow to crack down on chemical weapons and Russian spying

0out of 5

Jimmy John's delivery guy reveals to girl that her long-distance boyfriend is cheating

0out of 5

Bronx murder suspect bragged of his killer mindset in rap video

0out of 5

Ohio boy, 12, mowing lawns for the summer has POLICE called on him by a customer's angry neighbor

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
News

Opinion: Our president is no novice in security management - Analyst assures Nigerians

by 29/06/2018 17:08:00 0 comments 1 Views

Editor's note: Maiwada Dammallam, security expert based in Kaduna state has analysed the current security situation in Nigeria.

According to Dammallam, President Muhammadu Buhari is on top of the situation in Nigeria as he is says the president is an expert in security management having served as a general in the Nigerian Army.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of NAIJ.com.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@naij.com — drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. More details in Naij.com’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors.

We’re ready to trade your news for our money: submit news and photo reports from your area using our Citizen Journalism App.

Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints or compliments. We are also available on Facebook and Twitter.

If President Buhari is a novice in security management, probably by now he might have exhausted the list of the high ranking officers of the armed forces by daily substitution of its leadership going by needless calls for such removals for as little as road skirmishes.

Going by the same demand, by May 2019 President Buhari would be searching among the rank and file of the armed forces for suitable candidates to manage Nigeria's security.

For a rare kind of "blessing" every Nigerian is a security "expert" with all the requisite credentials to understand the enormity of the security management of a complex country like Nigeria.

You find people with zero understanding of the security architecture of Nigeria calling President Buhari names when his decisions, generated by decades of training and experience, did not match their "computers games" or tales by moonlight idea of security management.

Among the current leadership of the armed forces are some of the finest officers that are respected across the globe. One of such officers is Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai. Buratai didn't happen by accident.

He's the end result of a careful and meticulous search for a meritorious officer to fill the serious gap between Nigeria's quest for peace, the huge resources expended in that regard and the almost conquered nation inherited by President Buhari.

Whereas, Gen. Buratai is a celebrated officer across the globe, in Nigeria he is yet to be appreciated by cynics and "roadside security experts".

To General Buratai' credit, he is the only Nigerian military officer to have the honour of being invited to deliver a paper at the annual RUSI Land Warfare Conference in United Kingdom.

Even more, he's the only African to be invited to deliver a paper at the event twice in a succession - 2017/2018.

To the large collection of Nigeria's "roadside security experts", RUSI Land Warfare Conference is an annual event conducted by the UK Chief of the General Staff.

The conference reflects on the breadth of challenges confronting today’s land forces in a global security environment characterised by constant competition and unpredictability. Making the list of speakers at the event is not "eating beans". It's an assemblage of the world best.

Even a blackened pot could appreciate the feat of achieving the honour of presenting a paper twice in a succession to the august conference as achieved by General Buratai.

Yet, this is the Nigerian military officer we love to bash for falling below our undefined and diverse expectations.

On a more practical term understandable to a layman, Nigeria of 2014 is not so distant a history for Nigeria's assorted collection of "experts" to ignore the success of Gen. Buratai in halting and reversing the disintegration of Nigeria.

Forget the lies about people electing President Buhari for any reason other than to save Nigeria from Boko Haram.

Who cared about poor healthcare services, poor education, poor electricity and almost absolute collapse infrastructure and other social services back in 2014?

The only worry back then was, when (not if) will Boko Haram come knocking on our doors. The issue back then was how to get from point "A" to "B" without being blown to pieces.

I'm sure majority Nigerians would have elected Diezeni Alison- Madueke president and expressly adjust the constitution to make it legal for her to steal as much as she could had she exhibited minimum capacity to save Nigeria from Boko Haram.

READ ALSO: Video emerges of moment before Lagos tanker explosion, shows motorboy trying to wedge the tanker

Very few people seem capable of recalling where we came from or how we got to where we are today otherwise, General Buratai would be a national hero not the punching bag he is today. Today, to his credit, people could drive through Damaturu and Benesheikh to reach Maiduguri safely without incidences.

These places were turned into human abattoirs where innocent commuters slaughterred in the most barbaric manner imaginable before the coming of President Buhari and General Buratai. Ask any citizen from the northeastern Nigeria if back in 2014 he/she wouldn't trade his/her Nigerian citizenship for a refugee status in Afghanistan or Iraq. Yes, it's that bad!

Security is an ever evolving phenomenon which requires evolving methods to tackle. Solving security issues by blind debates of the applicability of measures put in place by the government to restore normalcy from behind the safety of iPads screens and without the requisite background to understand the complexities involved is the worst injustice being meted President Buhari and members of the armed forces supervising the process.

We carelessly condemn the efforts of these officers and hardly appreciate the sacrifices they are making for us to live.

READ ALSO: Prison call: List of 8 other senators who may join Dariye in jail

We demand to know even critical information that requires utmost secrecy and could mean the difference between life and death to the gallant officers fighting a war on our behalf.

We should appreciate that each time we carelessly hit the keyboard to condemn these officers, there's a high chance that one (or more) of them is dying just for you to survive.

If the best support you could offer them is sharing their pictures on the social media when they are gunned down, please save your support.

What they require is our collective encouragement and appreciation. Certainly, twisting the narratives to suit our political whims is unpatriotic.

No matter how effective President Buhari and his service chiefs could be, peace could only be achieved if the people agree to live in peace and harmony.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Those who should know and those with the requisite capacity to assess the situation properly and its professional context would certainly applaud the achievement of this administration in the area of security given the constraints involved.

Very few (if any) of the social media "pundits" know that the combined strength of the NPF and the Nigerian is below 800,000 for the entire 190 million Nigerians much less, debate the success of the armed forces in this context.

Given that, the police and the Army need to be magical to produce the speedy and conclusive result these pundits propagate in the virtual world.

Debating the complex Nigerian security problem doesn't end with the simple ability to write flowery grammar nor does it end with having a having a "video game" generated professionalism.

It's a real problem that requires a real solution and we should leave that for the true professionals to handle. Stop being fooled by unpatriotic elements who have no problem using a national tragedy to promote their diabolical ambitions.

Benue Elders Speak on Herdsmen Attacks on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More