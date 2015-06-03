Video of Charles Okocha and his hypeman fighting off SARS after they were allegedly threatened

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha popularly known as Igwe 2pac has been spotted in a video facing off some officers of the Sepcial Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The actor was spotted alongside his popular hypeman.

In the video, Okocha and his hypeman were heard arguing with the officers while they recorded the incident.

According to the scene of the video, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad officers seemed to have threatened them. The two were seen trying to defend themselves against the threats made by the officers.

The actor could be heard telling the SARS officers that their actions were not right. He kept on repeating the words "this is not right" all through the shirt clip.

In a post shared on the hypeman's Instagram story, he stated that he slapped one of the officers who had slapped him back. He wrote: "I kuku slapped my own back..make him know as e dey be...I swearu gad!! #EndSARS."

See post below:

Charles Okocha and his hype man fight off SARS Photo source: Instagram story Wonderthahypeman

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that singer Reekado Banks had also shared his experience with officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. He had claimed that the officers who attempted to attack him were not dressed in uniforms.

It’s no longer news that Nigerians especially youths are being harassed by officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, different stories are being shared on a daily basis about these sad incidents.

