Save your shaming for those that sit on their hands - Kemi Adetiba comes for Nigerians saying prayers won't solve anything

Nigerian cinematographer Kemi Adetiba has shared a message referring to Nigerians who claim prayers won't solve the problems in Nigeria. The cinematographer took to her Instagram page to share her views on the matter.

Following the tanker explosion that occurred at Otedola Bridge in Lagos state, many Nigerians took to social media to pray for the country.

The Nigerians who took to prayers during the difficult times were advised by other Nigerians who felt prayers were not the answers to the problems. They claimed that taking action is the only way we can have a better Nigeria.

Following the mixed reactions shared by Nigerians after the tragedy that left nine dead occurred, Adetiba took to her Instagram to educate Nigerians about prayers and actions.

The movie director stated that she prays during difficult times and still take actions to get what she wants. She noted that prayer is needed to survive difficult situations.

According to her, those shaming people praying on social media should shift their focus to people who pray without taking actions to make their lives bettter.

Kemi Adetiba is the celebrity cinematographer who directed Nigeria's famous 2016 movie The Wedding Party.

