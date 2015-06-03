Welcome to Daura baba - Excitement as President Buhari arrives home state on official visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived Daura, Katsina state, amidst a delightful frenzy, on an official visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential helicopter landed at the Daura helipad at exactly 3.15 p.m with the President and some members of his immediate family.

Mr Buhari was welcomed by a mammoth crowd of supporters chanting the popular songs in his praise.

He was later received by the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar, and some politicians, among other well-wishers.

NAN reports that Mr Buhari is expected to spend the weekend at his country home of Daura.

The president is in the state to officially commiserate with the victims of rainstorm which affected some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to protect lives and properties of Nigerians.

The president said this on Tuesday, June 26, in Jos at a meeting with stakeholders on the current security situation in Plateau. It would be recalled that scores of the people were killed in several communities across four local government areas of the state.

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo was in the state on Monday where he assessed the situation and also interacted with stakeholders.

