[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Trump claims after newspaper shooting that he respects reporters

EU leaders vow to crack down on chemical weapons and Russian spying

Jimmy John's delivery guy reveals to girl that her long-distance boyfriend is cheating

Bronx murder suspect bragged of his killer mindset in rap video

Ohio boy, 12, mowing lawns for the summer has POLICE called on him by a customer's angry neighbor

Aliko Dangote

Youssef Mansour

Adrian Gore

Nicky Oppenheimer

Christoffel Wiese

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Bishop David Oyedepo

Dag Heward-Mills

OAP Yaw shares video of a truck moving on a major Lagos road without one of its back tyres

29/06/2018 14:58:00

Nigerian media personality Steve Onu popularly known as Yaw has shared his outrage on social media after he came across a truck driving with tyre on the road. The media personality revealed that he spotted the truck in Lagos state.

The media personality who shared a video showing the truck that was driving without a back tyre, revealed that the empty space where the tyre is supposed to be was wrapped with nylon.

Yaw expressed that Nigerians are the cause of the problems in the country, adding that the country is engrossed in lawlessness, corruption and indiscipline.

He stated that the truck driver drove the truck without care for his life and others that he might cause harm because he knows he can bribe the law if he gets caught.

READ ALSO: Ruth Kadiri warns blood-thirsty politicians and ritualists as K1 De Ultimate shows support for Buhari

He said: "I dont normally write like this but this is getting too much, Until the rotten tooth is pulled out the mouth will know no peace. The problem of our dear country is not for God to answer us but for everyone to do that which is right.

I was driving home from the mainland and i saw this trailer driving without tyres, driving because he already knew that there’s always a way out (bribery) regardless of who’s enforcement agency is on the road not minding endangering not just his life but that of others.

Nigeria is a quagmire of cankerworm of lawlessness that has deeply eaten into the system. Who do we blame? What is happening in Nigeria is as a result of indiscipline, lawlessness; corruption and non standardization of laws. It has nothing to do with God’s punishment or prayers but for the right peg to be in the right hole.

This disaster is as a result of our stupidity... Like @asiricomedy posted this morning, Most of the things we pray for in Nigeria are organisational anomalies. Prayers doesn't solve that,

Common sense will."

The media personality shared the video following the tragic incident that occurred at Otedola Bridge where a fuel tanker exploded. The incident had left nine dead, four injured and 54 cars destroyed.

Why President Buhari Cannot Control Killings in Nigeria - Nigerians Cry Out on NAIJ.com TV

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Wet Love

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

