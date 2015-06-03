OAP Yaw shares video of a truck moving on a major Lagos road without one of its back tyres

Nigerian media personality Steve Onu popularly known as Yaw has shared his outrage on social media after he came across a truck driving with tyre on the road. The media personality revealed that he spotted the truck in Lagos state.

The media personality who shared a video showing the truck that was driving without a back tyre, revealed that the empty space where the tyre is supposed to be was wrapped with nylon.

Yaw expressed that Nigerians are the cause of the problems in the country, adding that the country is engrossed in lawlessness, corruption and indiscipline.

He stated that the truck driver drove the truck without care for his life and others that he might cause harm because he knows he can bribe the law if he gets caught.

He said: "I dont normally write like this but this is getting too much, Until the rotten tooth is pulled out the mouth will know no peace. The problem of our dear country is not for God to answer us but for everyone to do that which is right.

I was driving home from the mainland and i saw this trailer driving without tyres, driving because he already knew that there’s always a way out (bribery) regardless of who’s enforcement agency is on the road not minding endangering not just his life but that of others.

Nigeria is a quagmire of cankerworm of lawlessness that has deeply eaten into the system. Who do we blame? What is happening in Nigeria is as a result of indiscipline, lawlessness; corruption and non standardization of laws. It has nothing to do with God’s punishment or prayers but for the right peg to be in the right hole.

This disaster is as a result of our stupidity... Like @asiricomedy posted this morning, Most of the things we pray for in Nigeria are organisational anomalies. Prayers doesn't solve that,

Common sense will."

The media personality shared the video following the tragic incident that occurred at Otedola Bridge where a fuel tanker exploded. The incident had left nine dead, four injured and 54 cars destroyed.

