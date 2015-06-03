2019: If given the ticket, I will send Buhari packing - PDP presidential aspirant

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria's Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Trump claims after newspaper shooting that he respects reporters

EU leaders vow to crack down on chemical weapons and Russian spying

Jimmy John's delivery guy reveals to girl that her long-distance boyfriend is cheating

Bronx murder suspect bragged of his killer mindset in rap video

Ohio boy, 12, mowing lawns for the summer has POLICE called on him by a customer's angry neighbor

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

2019: If given the ticket, I will send Buhari packing - PDP presidential aspirant

29/06/2018

- Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to send Presudent Buhari packing in 2019

- The presidential aspirant tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to prove the innocence of his administartion in matters relating to corruption

- Baba-Ahmed urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to conduct free, fair and transparent primaries

Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed on Friday, June 29, told the opposition party that if he is given the presidential ticket, he will run President Muhammadu Buhari out of office in next year’s election, Nigerian Tribune reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Baba-Ahmed made the declaration at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja when he came to officially declared his interest to run for presidency in the 2019 general elections.

Baba-Ahmed who is aldo the proprietor of Baze University, Abuja, said even if he does not get the ticket, he would continue to cooperate with the party, saying: “If I deserve the ticket, give me but if I don’t get it, I will cooperate.”

The PDP presidential aspirant said the anti-corruption fight of the present administration is a ruse as the government was brought into power with corrupt resources.

He said the president cannot claim not to be corrupt when he surrounded himself with relatives and friends who have become very wealthy in office.

According to Baba-Ahmed, he had been one of the closest people to President Buhari but he left him in 2011 when he discovered that the president was not clean.

“There is stealing going on in Nigeria as I speak. This anti-corruption is a lie. How can one collect corrupting money from people’s salaries to campaign at the election and you come to power to say you are fighting corruption.

“How can your friends and relatives be making billions at our expense, inflated contracts are still being awarded. Two notoriously rich former governors have been rewarded with two of the biggest ministries.

“I am inviting President Buhari with due respect to come out and address an international press conference to say that his government is not corrupt. Let him tell us categorically that his administration is not corrupt,” he said.

The Kaduna state-born presidential aspirant challenged the president to come clean on how he raised all money spent on his election campaigns in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Baba-Ahmed stated that if APC is allowed to return to power in 2019, it will be the fault of the PDP.

"If APC comes back in 2019, the exchange rate for a dollar will be N700. If the APC wins in 2019, it is our fault. This country is not going to be rescued by people who have been lamenting, the world is going to be destroyed by those who see evil and do nothing about it.

"The APC is accidental concoction. Shame to APC because they don't have structure in all the wards across Nigeria," he said.

He urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to conduct free, fair and transparent primaries, adding that PDP should choose its candidate wisely.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, a socio-political Yoruba group, Afenifere, while lamenting the deaths of over 100 people in Plateau state, called on Nigerians to gird their loins and prepare to vote in a new administration in the 2019 elections.

In a communique read by the national publicity secretary of the group, Yinka Odunmakin, the group protested what it calls the non-action of the government towards the violent killings.

The communique read: “There is no land where the blood of the innocent is being shed daily like Nigeria that can make progress in any area of human endeavor.

Source: Naija.ng

