Offa robbery: Citizens accuse monarch of supporting Saraki, distracting police investigation

- Offa citizens have accused their monarch of trying to disuade the police from investigating the bank robbery in the town

- The citizens claimed that the monarch is supporting Saraki against the interest of the town

- They demanded the king apologised to the people of Offa town

Some indigenes of Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara state have accused the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, of distracting the police from their investigation of the deadly April 4, 2018 robbery.

The indigenes claimed that the king seems to be in support of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who has been linked by the police to one of the leaders of the gang that robbed the five banks and killed several people.

The Nation reports that the indigenes accused the monarch of supporting Senate President Bukola Saraki in a newspaper interview recently.

The indigenes under aegis of Concerned Citizens of Offa Community asked the king to tender an unreserved apology to the people of Offa for insulting their sensibilities.

READ ALSO: Nigerian governors condemn Plateau killings

In a statement signed by the group's chairman and secretary, Alhaji Moshood Adeogun and Rasheed Muritala, the group said the king's assertion is against the interest of the town.

The statement read: "It is out of place for the Kabiyesi to have classified those that participated in the anti-Saraki’s protest as ‘politicians who are not saying the truth.’ probably, he was not sufficiently briefed when he came back from lesser hajj as the anti-Saraki’s protest was dominated by the amalgamated groupings of artisans, traders, students, government workers and concerned sons and daughters of Offa community who patriotically participated in the protest to defend the hard-earned integrity and the future of the town.

“Instead of calming frayed nerves and empathising with the trumatised and brutalised people of Offa, Oba Gbadamosi was desperately playing the role of a mouth-piece to Senator Saraki whose integrity he was defending in vain.

“At this juncture, we want to call on the Kabiyesi to always stand behind his people at all times as majority of Offa citizens are becoming too apprehensive, losing confidence in his capacity and ability to lead the community to the promised land. The police should not be distracted from conducting a meticulous investigation and at the end , bring all culpable personalities directly or indirectly involved in the incident to book.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that Gbadamosi, has expressed concerns that the investigation into the Offa bank robbery case might be jeopardised due to political reasons.

The monarch in an interview published on June 24, said the investigation into the incident was going on smoothly before it was politicised.

Saraki vs IGP: Who is telling Nigerians the truth about Offa robbery? | NAIJ.com

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng