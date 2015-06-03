Latest News

[Video] T Classic Ft. Mayorkun – Fall In Love

29/06/2018 15:16:00
Photos!! Ahmed Musa Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Abuja Mosque For Prayers

29/06/2018 15:18:00
Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

29/06/2018 16:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Toffee the puppy pulled out of 60ft hole after more than 31 hours thanks to sardines

White cop who shot dead black man 'stalked and hunted him like an animal'

California doctor placed on probation for 35 months after failing to do vaccinations

Father of girl in sex tape says he's 'disgusted' and 'angry' with his daughter

Parents of boy found guilty of stabbing his eight-year-old sister to death believes he's innocent

Mohamed Mansour

Jim Ovia

Mohamed Bensalah

Aliko Dangote

Alami Lazraq

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Ramson Mumba

Mensah Otabil

Sam Korankye Ankrah

THE ECLECTIC WEEKEND | 12 great reads you may have missed

by 30/06/2018 01:00:00 0 comments 1 Views

Guides make mountain of cash with chopper scam

Tourists hiking in Nepal’s Himalayan mountains are being pressured into costly helicopter evacuations at the first sight of trouble by guides linked to powerful brokers who are making a fortune on “unnecessary rescues”, industry insiders say. Dodgy operators are scamming tens of thousands of dollars from insurance companies by making multiple claims for a single chopper ride or pushing trekkers to accept airlifts for minor illnesses, an AFP investigation has revealed. In other cases, trekking guides, promised commission if they get tourists to return by chopper, are offering helicopter rides to tired hikers as a quick way home, but billing them as rescues to insurance companies. - AFP

Two more bishops quit in sex abuse scandal

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of two more Chilean bishops caught up in the country’s sexual abuse scandal, the Vatican said, bringing to five the number he has accepted so far. The bishops were heads of the dioceses of Rancagua and Talca and the pope named commissioners to run them. He accepted resignations of three bishops on June 11. Last month, all of Chile’s 34 bishops offered to resign en masse after a meeting with the pope over allegations of a cover-up of sexual abuse in the country. - Reuters

Musk mugged me, says farting-unicorn man

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has become embroiled in an “absurd” dispute over his company’s use of a flatulating unicorn image he is accused of “ripping off”. The multibillionaire first shared the image, created by Colorado artist Tom Edwards, with his 22-million Twitter followers in February 2017. Edwards produced the unicorn mug design in 2010 and years later it grabbed the attention of Musk, who tweeted: “Maybe my favourite mug ever.” Musk used a copy of the image in March 2017 to promote a hidden “sketch pad” feature in Tesla vehicles and then again in a Christmas card to owners of the electric cars later that year. While Edwards was initially delighted with the boost in sales of his unicorn mugs as a result of Musk’s promotion, The Guardian reports he has now accused the SpaceX CEO of using the image without his permission in Tesla’s operating system. - © The Daily Telegraph

Sniffles snuff out naked island bliss

Masafumi Nagasaki was living in a state of perfect bliss, spending his days wondering naked and alone on a Pacific island, until reports of his ill-health prompted police to take him away from his Robinson Crusoe-like existence and forced him to rejoin mainstream Japanese society. Nagasaki, 82, had lived a simple life on the remote island of Sotobanari for nearly 30 years, after moving there to escape the hamster wheel of urban life, but has now been forced to leave despite insisting he wanted to die there. Documentary maker Alvaro Cerezo said he “probably only had the flu”. The man who came to be nicknamed "the naked hermit" was coy about his background, although he did indicate that he had been married and had two children. - The Daily Telegraph

Six albinos to contest Malawi elections

Six candidates living with albinism will contest the elections next year, a rights groups has said, defying hostility in Malawi where 21 albinos have been murdered since 2014. “One of the issues contributing to the violation of our rights is our invisibility,” said the Association of People with Albinism, which confirmed Tuesday that six members would contest either parliamentary or council seats. Apart from violence and discrimination, albinos are also exposed to eye problems and a heightened risk of skin cancer. Assocition director Overstone Kondowe sai the aim was to “put some of our members in decision-making organs”. - AFP

Site has hard-on for the hard of hearing

Pornhub, the world’s world's most-visited porn site, has launched closed captioning for the benefit of viewers who are deaf or hard of hearing. The company says it will start by uploading captions for more than 1,000 of its most-viewed videos, reports Gizmodo. These would be selected from the straight, "popular with women", gay, bisexual, and transsexual categories. The clips would reportedly come with "descriptive and interpretive" text, including dialogue and "non-dialogue" sounds, and would help viewers tell who is speaking as well as identify changes in emotion. - Staff reporter

