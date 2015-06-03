THE ECLECTIC WEEKEND | 12 great reads you may have missed

Guides make mountain of cash with chopper scam Tourists hiking in Nepal’s Himalayan mountains are being pressured into costly helicopter evacuations at the first sight of trouble by guides linked to powerful brokers who are making a fortune on “unnecessary rescues”, industry insiders say. Dodgy operators are scamming tens of thousands of dollars from insurance companies by making multiple claims for a single chopper ride or pushing trekkers to accept airlifts for minor illnesses, an AFP investigation has revealed. In other cases, trekking guides, promised commission if they get tourists to return by chopper, are offering helicopter rides to tired hikers as a quick way home, but billing them as rescues to insurance companies. - AFP

Two more bishops quit in sex abuse scandal Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of two more Chilean bishops caught up in the country’s sexual abuse scandal, the Vatican said, bringing to five the number he has accepted so far. The bishops were heads of the dioceses of Rancagua and Talca and the pope named commissioners to run them. He accepted resignations of three bishops on June 11. Last month, all of Chile’s 34 bishops offered to resign en masse after a meeting with the pope over allegations of a cover-up of sexual abuse in the country. - Reuters

Musk mugged me, says farting-unicorn man SpaceX chief Elon Musk has become embroiled in an “absurd” dispute over his company’s use of a flatulating unicorn image he is accused of “ripping off”. The multibillionaire first shared the image, created by Colorado artist Tom Edwards, with his 22-million Twitter followers in February 2017. Edwards produced the unicorn mug design in 2010 and years later it grabbed the attention of Musk, who tweeted: “Maybe my favourite mug ever.” Musk used a copy of the image in March 2017 to promote a hidden “sketch pad” feature in Tesla vehicles and then again in a Christmas card to owners of the electric cars later that year. While Edwards was initially delighted with the boost in sales of his unicorn mugs as a result of Musk’s promotion, The Guardian reports he has now accused the SpaceX CEO of using the image without his permission in Tesla’s operating system. - © The Daily Telegraph

Sniffles snuff out naked island bliss Masafumi Nagasaki was living in a state of perfect bliss, spending his days wondering naked and alone on a Pacific island, until reports of his ill-health prompted police to take him away from his Robinson Crusoe-like existence and forced him to rejoin mainstream Japanese society. Nagasaki, 82, had lived a simple life on the remote island of Sotobanari for nearly 30 years, after moving there to escape the hamster wheel of urban life, but has now been forced to leave despite insisting he wanted to die there. Documentary maker Alvaro Cerezo said he “probably only had the flu”. The man who came to be nicknamed "the naked hermit" was coy about his background, although he did indicate that he had been married and had two children. - The Daily Telegraph

Six albinos to contest Malawi elections Six candidates living with albinism will contest the elections next year, a rights groups has said, defying hostility in Malawi where 21 albinos have been murdered since 2014. “One of the issues contributing to the violation of our rights is our invisibility,” said the Association of People with Albinism, which confirmed Tuesday that six members would contest either parliamentary or council seats. Apart from violence and discrimination, albinos are also exposed to eye problems and a heightened risk of skin cancer. Assocition director Overstone Kondowe sai the aim was to “put some of our members in decision-making organs”. - AFP