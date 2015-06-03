Residents blast local council

Mvurwi residents have blasted their local council for failing to provide proper services especially in sewage related issues.

Residents from Rusunguko phase one are alleging that they have gone for more than three weeks with raw sewage flowing in their yards there by posing a serious health hazard.

"We are having this serious problem for more than three weeks now we have reported our case at the council and we were told the septic tanks are now full hence they need the expertise of the engineer whom we have not seen to date," lamented Bernard Bafana.

Mvurwi Town Council Secretary Sheri Nyakudya said she was not aware of the case but has since tasked the engineer Jefter Chikanyau to deal with the matter immediately.

Oh what an unfortunate scenario. Let me follow up and find out on this one, it is unlike of Mvurwi town, she said. She subsequently responded minutes later saying, "The case is being sorted out, thank you for bringing the issue to me."

Mvurwi town council was under fire last year with Environment Management Agency (EMA) after leaving gullies in Rusunguko suburb for two decades which eventually claimed a life after they remained a health hazard for two decades.

EMA demanded the closure of the gullies after a minor drowned last year in January.