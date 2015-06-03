Olinda, Tytan wedding granted

Olinda Chapel and her fiancé Tytan Skhokho were yesterday given the green light to wed by the marriage department at Harare Magistrates' court.

The pair who applied for a marriage licence on Wednesday had their application granted yesterday morning.

According to marriage department, Marriage Licence allows a Master of Religion to conduct marriage vows.

As a matter of fact, the lovebirds are now legally able to have a wedding before a marriage officer.

Olinda and Tytan have been grabbing headlines with people questioning their relationship.

In March 2017, the duo were in the limelight with social media users citing that Chapel had given Tytan money to pay for her lobola.

The dates for the wedding are yet to be advised as the two are keeping tight lips on their plans.