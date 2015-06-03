Son steals from father to pay sex workers

A father and son relationship soured up recently after the former dragged the latter to court on allegations of stealing cellphones amounting to US$278.

The accused, Luckson Chikasha (19), was in a business of selling cellphones that belonged to his father, Affinos.

It is the State's case that on June 1 at around 08:00 hrs at Nyika growth point, the complainant left eight cellphones listed on the annexure in the shop.

The complainant came back on June 8, 2018 to take stock of the cellphones and he realised that eight cellphones valued at US$278 were missing.

It was further alleged that the accused sold all the eight cellphones and converted the money to his personal use.

A police report was made leading to Chikasha's arrest.

Asked why he committed the crime, Chikasha said he wanted money to drink beer and lure sex workers.

Japhet Mapakame prosecuted.