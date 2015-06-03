Zimbabwe was the real life Wakanda, recalls Danai Gurira

Latest News

Latest News

[Video] T Classic Ft. Mayorkun – Fall In Love

29/06/2018 15:16:00
Latest News

Photos!! Ahmed Musa Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Abuja Mosque For Prayers

29/06/2018 15:18:00
Latest News

Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

29/06/2018 16:31:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

U.S. intelligence believes North Korea is ramping up nuclear production despite talks

0out of 5

Moment £150,000 Lamborghini smashes into bar after OAP driver FORGETS to put handbrake on 

0out of 5

Wannabe space billionaire's multi-million dollar rocket crashes shortly after launch

0out of 5

American company becomes first to show female body hair in adverts

0out of 5

People reveal why they can't get past the FIRST date

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
News

Zimbabwe was the real life Wakanda, recalls Danai Gurira

by 30/06/2018 04:13:00 0 comments 1 Views
DANAI Gurira is taking a break from promoting her blockbuster film Black Panther to talk to a group that does not include any Hollywood reporters. But the playwright turned movie megastar is not actually taking a break from talking about the movie: She is sharing the film's message with an audience that probably appreciates it more than any other will.

"The thing I love about that film," Gurira tells a group of wide-eyed teenagers at the African Leadership Academy in Johannesburg, is that it "shows that world where we think beyond whatever trauma we've experienced as a continent, and we reclaim ourselves and our greatness."

Black Panther may be a box-office success, but it is all about the power of storytelling to inspire that act of reclamation. And so is Gurira, whose remarkable journey to stardom is the subject of this week's episode of Breaking Big on PBS.

"This continent is powerful and wealthy and has astounding potential," Gurira, 40, informs the energized audience.

And it is a potential she has witnessed swelling — and diminishing — firsthand in recent decades. Gurira's home nation of Zimbabwe was far from the real-life Wakanda of Africa during her early life there in the 1980s and '90s, but the resource-rich southern African nation once represented the promise of that continent.

Until, that is, it endured a social and economic free fall that set Gurira and millions of others adrift and on a long-term quest to reclaim their homeland's greatness.

Zimbabwe's longtime dictator, Robert Mugabe, once said that he would rule the southern African nation until "God says come."

Last November, however, it was not the hand of death but his own hand (following a military coup) that finally deposed the autocrat after 37 years of rule.

Like another post-apartheid leader, Nelson Mandela, Mugabe was a political prisoner who helped liberate his people from white colonial rule. After Zimbabwe gained independence from Great Britain in 1980, he endorsed racial reconciliation and was even nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

At the time Zimbabwe held enormous promise: It had paved roads, airports and a strong education system, not to mention rich soil that helped make it the "breadbasket" of the continent. Mugabe himself recognized that he helmed the "jewel of Africa."

It was into this propitious atmosphere that 5-year-old Danai Gurira, born to Zimbabwean expats in rural Iowa, returned in 1983. Gurira tells OZY Editor-in-Chief Carlos Watson that she had an "idyllic childhood" in many respects.

"Zimbabwe was a very prosperous place," she says, and she enjoyed a good education at an all-girls Catholic school in Harare.

Gurira, a self-described "Zamerican," and her siblings performed plays in their backyard, and in the seventh grade she made her theatrical debut. Still, as a young person, the star of the hit television show The Walking Dead was more interested in being an activist than an actress.

"I grew up in a home where I was allowed to assert my opinions and feel confident that they mattered," she says — her high school friends even nicknamed her Megaphone.

Gurira soon learned, though, that her voice was not valued so much outside of her family and friends.

"I was in a society where women had less of a space to do that [speak out]. And I felt that incongruence very quickly, and it jarred me," she says.

Meanwhile, Mugabe was jarring an entire nation. The strongman began a brutal crackdown of political opponents and a violent program of seizing white-owned farms and redistributing them to his cronies.

By 2008, a country that had enjoyed one of the highest economic growth rates in the world in the 1990s suffered from hyperinflation. Millions, including Gurira, who returned to the American Midwest to attend Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, fled the country during that period.

Mugabe may be gone, but it will take years, maybe even decades, for Zimbabwe to reclaim its promise. And in that process of restoring a nation, and a continent, stories matter: The stories that African children see on their screens and stages — and that shape how they view their own potential — matter.

In addition to her work in film and television, Gurira has written several staged plays, including the Tony-nominated Eclipsed, which tells the story of five Liberian women caught in the middle of a civil war.

Gurira says that she wants to continue to tell African women's stories, and there are so many more stories to tell. It's clear from the reception her words receive at the African Leadership Academy that she is not just a storyteller but a leader too.

So does the vocal expat still want to be an activist, or even a politician? "I'm not saying I wouldn't," she allows, "but, right now, I feel like I have to get these stories told. I've got these stories right here that need to get told."

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More