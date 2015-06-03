'Don't be fooled by Mnangagwa,' Biti warns Western powers

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa did not seize power in coup and then, miraculously, become a reformer or a democrat overnight, former finance minister Tendai Biti has warned the West.

In an opinion article for the US-based Washington Post, Biti warned the international community against fooled by the carefully constructed narrative which is presenting Mnangagwa as pro-reform and a born-again democrat.

"To our friends around the world: Do not be fooled by the propaganda and false promises being promoted by well-funded lobbyists in Western capitals.

"Mnangagwa remains who he always has been," wrote Biti who is also leader of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Before he took over power on the back of a military revolt last November, Mnangagwa was seen as the key enforcer of the predecessor Robert Mugabe regime.

Mnangagwa was at Mugabe's side over the 37-year-reign highlights of which include the 1980s Gukurahundi campaign which left some 20,000 civilians dead.

However, after toppling his boss with the help of the military, Mnangagwa has distanced himself the disastrous policies of Mugabe and his violent political methods.