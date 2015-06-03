Those who know Maradona describe him as having an explosive personality while keeping his feet on the ground‚ despite having reached a sporting Olympus.

“Diego was a kid in the slum‚ with a kite‚ on which he wrote the name Maradona. He started to run and the kite took flight‚ but he stayed on the ground‚” is how biographer Guillermo Blanco puts it.

Blanco said Maradona “just like everyone else has goodness‚ badness‚ ego‚ solidarity... but when he does something‚ he’s unlike others who are considered ‘balanced.’

He does it to the Nth degree.”

Angry with his daughters‚ in a legal battle with his ex-wife‚ scammed by a relative or banned for doping at the 1994 World Cup‚ Maradona’s turbulent front-page life makes him a figure of pity for many Argentines‚ particularly the middle class.

They still deride him for flaunting his friendships with late leftist leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.

He insists he no longer takes cocaine‚ a habit that began in his heyday with Italian team Napoli‚ but his behavior during the Nigeria match has given rise to some concern.

“He needs to continue getting attention like in former times‚ but by giving an even worse example‚” said Laura Orsi.

“He is an icon of another time‚ but he erased all the glory with his behaviour: drugs‚ alcohol and fame went to his head‚” said the 56-year-old systems analyst.

There are inevitable comparisons between Maradona and Lionel Messi‚ but until the younger man wins a World Cup‚ Maradona remains a cut above for most Argentines.

“Messi is a phenomenon‚ but the world of football‚ until now‚ has not seen a player like Maradona‚” his old teammate Claudia Caniggia said recently.

Another contemporary‚ Julio Olarticoechea‚ agreed: “Seeing him‚ not only in games‚ but in training‚ was something else. Diego was magic. That’s the word.”

“Messi still hasn’t managed to give us the happiness Diego did‚” said Garcia Paz‚ the teacher.

“He thought he was a god and made many mistakes‚ but I know that the day he leaves this world‚ Argentina will be paralyzed.”