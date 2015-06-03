Latest News

[Video] T Classic Ft. Mayorkun – Fall In Love

29/06/2018 15:16:00
Photos!! Ahmed Musa Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Abuja Mosque For Prayers

29/06/2018 15:18:00
Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

29/06/2018 16:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

U.S. intelligence believes North Korea is ramping up nuclear production despite talks

Moment £150,000 Lamborghini smashes into bar after OAP driver FORGETS to put handbrake on 

Wannabe space billionaire's multi-million dollar rocket crashes shortly after launch

American company becomes first to show female body hair in adverts

People reveal why they can't get past the FIRST date

Onsi Sawiris

Patrice Motsepe

Alami Lazraq

Naguib Sawiris

Cyril Ramaphosa

Temitope Joshua

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Mensah Otabil

Ramson Mumba

News

Half of women in science and medicine sexually harassed

30/06/2018 09:24:00

When the #MeToo movement tore the veil of silence drawn around victims of sexual harassment last year‚ the world sat up and took notice.

At first it swept through the dazzle of celebrity and shook the structures of power in the film industry. Names emerged‚ leaving furious fans all over the globe in their wake: Harvey Weinstein‚ Bill Cosby‚ Kevin Spacey‚ Sylvester Stallone ...

Now‚ a new report has come out detailing horrific levels of sexual harassment in a far less public profession‚ one where events take place in concealed operating rooms‚ sterile laboratories and behind the green curtains of hospital beds.

A report — which took two years to research on 36 campuses in the US — has been released by the National Academies of Sciences‚ Engineering and Medicine (Nasem)‚ detailing how around 50% of female science and medical students experience sexual harassment.

No such comprehensive survey has been done locally‚ but given the high prevalence of rape and sexual harassment in other research reports‚ it is hard to imagine South Africa’s female science and medical students are better off than their American counterparts.

The research concluded that sexual harassment proliferates in environments where it is perceived as being tolerated. In other words‚ perpetrators quickly pick up the culture of a place and respond to the cues which tell them it’s okay to behave like that.

Surgery and emergency medicine in particular were red-flagged: because they are male-dominated and rely on the speed that a hierarchical working environment can offer‚ they represent fertile ground for sexual harassment.

Residents (doctors who are training to specialise) were especially targeted‚ as their desire to climb the ladder was abused by older members of staff.

Such treatment is seen as “being part of what women are expected to endure to succeed”. The report found that the problem is driving female researchers out of the field and stopping careers in their tracks.

Paula Johnson‚ co-chairwoman of the committee that worked on the report‚ said in a statement: “The cumulative effect of sexual harassment is extremely damaging. It’s critical to move beyond the notion of legal compliance to really addressing culture.”

This week‚ prestigious medical journal The Lancet threw its weight behind the report‚ calling for urgent action and committing itself to keep reporting on the issue.

“Recommendations for preventing sexual harassment include zero tolerance‚ improved transparency and accountability‚ and increased representation of women at all levels. The Lancet is committed to publishing scholarship that addresses gender inequality across science‚ medicine‚ and global health‚” the editorial said. 

