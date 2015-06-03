Governors to Buhari: Sack security chiefs now if they can’t stop killings

- Nigerian governors have sent warning signal to the security chiefs over incessant killings in the country

- They said that they would compel President Buhari to sack security chiefs if they could not stop the killings

- Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, made this known on Friday, June 29 in Plateau state

The Nigerian governors said they will no option than to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to sack security chiefs if they cannot stop the current wave of killings in the country.

The Nation reports that the governors, however, said that they wanted to first of all interface with the security chiefs to let them “understand where we are and how this thing (killings) is depleting the relationship among the citizens.”

NAIJ.com gathered that Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, said on Friday, June 29, in Jos, the Plateau state capital that the security chiefs must keep going or “else, we have no option than to ask the president to relieve them,” of their responsibility.

Yari spoke when he led a delegation of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to Jos to commiserate with Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state on the recent murder of 86 people in parts of the state by herdsmen.

The killings occurred in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos south local government areas of the state on Sunday, June 24.

The governors stressed the need for an immediate end to the killings lest the killers turn on the rulers in the course of time.

Yari said: “We want to come together as a family to fight this menace because the killers are everywhere. How can we watch these evil people killing our people ?

“We encourage Mr. President that whoever is found wanton in these killings should be brought to book.

“In my state, I said I will step down as chief security officer because the situation was so tight for me over the killings and incessant attacks on my people.

“We must do something as leaders now; if not, the killers will soon come after us the leaders of the people.

“We encourage you as governor not to lose focus. Plateau state has been enjoying relative peace over the years under your administration, but all of a sudden these killings took place.

The Zamfara governor said the NGF would not relent in ensuring that the security agencies are up and doing.

“We are going to, very soon as we have agreed collectively, have a one-day interface with the security chiefs, to ensure that they understand where we are and how this thing is depleting the relationship between the citizens and as a nation the threat that we are under, as we are under a time bomb as leaders.

“They (security chiefs) should do their jobs perfectly or else, we have no option than to ask the President to relieve them, that’s the only point", he said.

The NGF chairman said Zamfara alone experienced 115 attacks between March 1st and June 1st, 2018, which he said claimed the lives of 435 persons.

He donated an undisclosed amount of money to the state to help alleviate the plight of the injured persons and those displaced.

Also speaking, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state expressed the support of all governors for Lalong at this point in time.

“We are with you in this fight, don’t lose focus. What we are lacking in this fight is the unity of purpose”, he said.

Lalong thanked his colleagues for their visit and declared that “no one has any reason to take somebody else’s life.”

He vowed that the perpetrators of the killings will be fished out and be made to face the consequences of their action.

“We will make efforts to fish out the perpetrators of this evil act. We are not going to sleep over this.We pledge not to betray the thrust bestowed on us by the people of Plateau state.

Also on the NGF delegation were Governors Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) condemned the recent killings in Plateau and describing it as “totally unacceptable.”

