British nurse Josephine Iyamu who used 'voodoo' magic to traffic Nigerian prostitutes into Europe found guilty in first case in UK (video)

[Video] T Classic Ft. Mayorkun – Fall In Love

29/06/2018 15:16:00
Photos!! Ahmed Musa Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Abuja Mosque For Prayers

29/06/2018 15:18:00
Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

29/06/2018 16:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

U.S. intelligence believes North Korea is ramping up nuclear production despite talks

Moment £150,000 Lamborghini smashes into bar after OAP driver FORGETS to put handbrake on 

Wannabe space billionaire's multi-million dollar rocket crashes shortly after launch

American company becomes first to show female body hair in adverts

People reveal why they can't get past the FIRST date

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

British nurse Josephine Iyamu who used 'voodoo' magic to traffic Nigerian prostitutes into Europe found guilty in first case in UK (video)

30/06/2018 08:17:00

- Josephine Iyamu, a Liberia-born British nurse, has been convicted under a new British law which approves prosecution of British citizens for sexual trafficking overseas

- Iyamu was found guilty of trafficking five Nigerian women to Germany to work as prostitutes

- She reportedly forced them to undergo nauseating voodoo rituals to ensure they pay her back tens of thousands of euros she charged them to be trafficked

A Liberia-born British citizen, Josephine Iyamu, has been found guilty of trafficking five Nigerian women to Germany to work as prostitutes after forcing them to undergo nauseating voodoo rituals.

Iyamu, a London-based nurse, made her victims swear oaths to hand over money during “juju” ceremonies which saw them ordered to eat chicken hearts, drink blood containing worms and endure powder being rubbed into cuts, Independent UK reports.

Judges were told the 51-year-old then arranged for the women to be trafficked across the Mediterranean – with one being told to pay a “bill” of €37,000 (£32,800).

Liberian British 'voodoo' nurse convicted after trafficking Nigerian women to work as prostitutes (video)

Josephine Iyamu, a London-based nurse who has been found guilty of trafficking five Nigerian women to Germany to work as prostitutes. Credit: PA

READ ALSO: LASEMA finally announces real cause of Otedola Bridge fire, casualty figures

NAIJ.com gathered that Iyamu, formerly of Bermondsey, south London, was convicted on five counts of arranging or facilitating travel for sexual exploitation after a 10-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

She was also convicted of perverting the course of justice by arranging for relatives of the complainants in Nigeria to be arrested.

Her husband, 60-year-old Efe Ali-Imaghodor, was acquitted of carrying out acts intending to pervert the course of justice.

Iyamu is believed to be the first person to be convicted under Modern Slavery Act laws passed in 2015, allowing prosecutions of British citizens for sexual trafficking taking place overseas.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Iyamu forced victims to take oaths that bound their loyalty to her on pain of death.

Iyamu, who was made a British citizen in 2009 having been allowed to stay in the UK due to her nursing qualifications, is known to have declared a modest income of around £14,500 in 2016-17 from her work as an NHS agency nurse.

However, investigations after Iyamu’s arrest in 2017 found she was able to afford to spend thousands on international air travel and to afford a large home in Benin City in Nigeria, complete with servants’ quarters.

Prosecutors said the voodoo rituals gave Iyamu crushing psychological control over the women, who were too afraid to challenge her or to fail to pay her back tens of thousands of euros she charged them to be trafficked into Germany.

READ ALSO: My detention was more of politics by the APC - Senator Abaribe claims

Opening the case at the start of the trial, prosecutor Simon Davis told jurors: “Josephine Iyamu had a network of people who assisted her with trafficking the women from Nigeria overland to Libya – across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy and from Italy up and into Germany.

“She was there on the mobile phone along the way but her real role was at the end of their journey – when it came to getting money from the women and making a profit out of their exploitation. The debts incurred by the women were enforced through fear. Each of the women were put through what is known to some as a voodoo ceremony.

“Iyamu and others involved with her were willing to put these women at risk of serious injury and or death as they made their journey from Nigeria to Europe.”

“Josephine Iyamu is a calculating individual who used her apparent status as a rich, powerful and influential lady to intimidate and manipulate vulnerable Nigerian women,” said NCA operations manager Kay Mellor. “With zero regard for their safety and wellbeing, she sent them via dangerous routes to Germany and forced them to work in brothels to fund her own lifestyle.

“To her, these women were not human beings seeking a better life. They were merely a commodity which she could exploit to generate income for herself. I commend the bravery of the five women who came forward and recounted the abuse they suffered. Thanks to them, Iyamu will no longer pose a threat to others.”

