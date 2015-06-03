54-year-old top actress welcomes her fifth child with her 39-year-old husband

Congratulations are in order for actress Brigitte Nielsen and her husband as they recently welcomed a baby girl into their family.

The Danish model, actress and reality star who is 54-years-old posted a photo on her Instagram page announcing the birth of her newborn.

Nielsen is seen holding the baby in hospital bed. “Our precious little Frida, our true love,” she wrote while adding a heart emoji. See the photo below:

Brigitte has been married five times and this new baby was welcomed with husband number five 39-year-old Italian model Mattia Dessi.

According to Wikipedia, Nielsen began her career modeling for Greg Gorman and Helmut Newton and several years later acted in the 1985 films Red Sonja and Rocky IV.

She is also known for her marriage to Sylvester Stallone, with whom she starred in the 1986 film Cobra. She played Karla Fry in Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), co-starring Eddie Murphy, and played the Black Witch in the Italian film series Fantaghiro between 1992–96.

