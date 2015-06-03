I'm in trouble because I forgot my wedding anniversary - Actor IK Ogbonna cries out

IK Ogbonna might have gotten himself in a big trouble with his wife after he forgot their wedding anniversary.

Everyone knows that women consider it a big deal when it comes to anniversaries in relationships, be it marriage or courtships. Therefore, most men try not to forget such dates as it proves they're serious about the relationship.

However, this is not the case for Nollywood actor and model, IK Ogbonna, who forgot his wedding anniversary. He recently too to social media to reveal this while looking for a way to seek forgiveness from his wife who is clearly not happy about it.

Sharing a photo of his beautiful wife, he wrote:"How do u tell ur wife u are sorry .When u forget ur wedding anniversary any idea guys ? I am in some kind of trouble as it stands "

The post which received several reactions, had his followers giving him different advises. Peter Psquare and comedian Ali Baba also commented, advising him to get her a new fancy car.

See their comments below:

Reactions to the post Source: Instagram/ikogbonna

Source: Naija.ng