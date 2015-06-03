We can’t sit and look anymore - Veteran musician 2Baba yearns for a solution to Nigeria’s problems

- 2baba has spoken out again about the problems facing Nigeria

Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba Idibia is one musician who is not afraid to speak his mind on the issues facing Nigeria and how frustrating it is that things don’t work as they should.

He does this via his music, and at any chance he gets. In 2017, he even offered to lead a protest against the government but that plan was thwarted.

The dad of seven recently took too his Instagram page to share his frustrations about Nigeria. He wrote on how our attitudes as citizens need to change and if we don’t do anything, things could blow up in our faces.

“Even as i wan tweet twitter dey ask me whats happening? presidency, senate, house of reps, police, sars, judges, lawyers, security agencies, and all of us NIGERIANS!!

shey na like this we go dey déy? its high time o. na all of us this shame the catch now o. if we don't act now this thing will blow in our faces.

na so e dey start. make we learn from history o. we can't sit and look anymore o. our attitudes gats 2 change. i dey very sad right now.”

