Nigerian man sells suya in the Afro World Cup Village in Moscow

- Kehinde Talabi sells suya in the Afro World Cup Village in Moscow during the World Cup

- The Nigerian business man spent three weeks selling barbecue to supporters in Russia

- Talabi says he should have stayed longer if the Super Eagles qualified for the last 16

A Nigerian man named Kehinde Talabi took the advantage of the World Cup in Russia to showcase suya to the world from inside the Afro World Cup Village in Moscow.

Talabi was bold enough to go to capital city of Russia to sell Nigeria’s popular barbecue kebab known as suya.

The entrepreneur who spent three weeks in Russia, took the advantage of the tournament to showcase suya to the world.

Locals and tourists enjoying the taste of suya in Moscow. Photo Credit: Henry Omotayo

Talabi shared how he got the idea to travel to the Eastern European nation to sell the delicious barbeque.

“I think our achievement by breaking world record of grilling a 50ft long suya steak in Lagos in 2017 to mark the Independence Day was what spurred us into going to Russia. And, our experience in Russia has refueled the spirit in us to conquer the world while showcasing our Nigerian delicacy known as suya,” Talabi said.

Last year, Talabi broke the Guinness World Record for preparing and grilling a 50ft long suya steak.

One of the foreign chefs doing justice to suya. Photo Credit: Henry Omotayo

Talabi’s shared his experience while doing the suya buisness in Russia.

Talabi said: “It was an eye-opener and an interesting journey, we dared to go to Russia to support the Super Eagles while showcasing our delicacy to the world.”

“In Moscow, where we actually set up our stand, I can tell you the reception was overwhelming, we had individuals from different countries, locals, and tourists buying and tasting suya,” Talabi told Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa.

Talabi runs a small-medium enterprise that sells suya in Lekki and Ilupeju areas of Lagos back home in Nigeria.

“I know we do good suya and back home in Nigeria, our customers can testify to that but I can tell you the experience in Moscow was more mind-blowing. I was proud seeing non-Nigerians eating suya and enjoying every bite and that for me was the height of the success story,” Talabi said.

Talabi said he would have loved to see the reception in other states of Russia but his traveling plans were limited to Moscow as a result of his partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the Supporters Club of Nigeria.

Now that Nigeria’s Super Eagles are out of the 2018 World Cup, Talabi and his suya crew will be making their way back home to plan for other challenges ahead.

