Red Devils join the race to sign £53m rated Lyon superstar who is also wanted Liverpool this summer

Latest News

Latest News

[Video] T Classic Ft. Mayorkun – Fall In Love

29/06/2018 15:16:00
Latest News

Photos!! Ahmed Musa Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Abuja Mosque For Prayers

29/06/2018 15:18:00
Latest News

Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

29/06/2018 16:31:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

U.S. intelligence believes North Korea is ramping up nuclear production despite talks

0out of 5

Moment £150,000 Lamborghini smashes into bar after OAP driver FORGETS to put handbrake on 

0out of 5

Wannabe space billionaire's multi-million dollar rocket crashes shortly after launch

0out of 5

American company becomes first to show female body hair in adverts

0out of 5

People reveal why they can't get past the FIRST date

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
News

Red Devils join the race to sign £53m rated Lyon superstar who is also wanted Liverpool this summer

by 30/06/2018 07:08:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Manchester United have joined the race to sign Lyon and France star Nabil Fekir this summer

- Liverpool have been negotiating with the French League side for a possible summer move for the playmaker

- He is currently in Russia representing his country's national team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to rival their Premier League arch rival Liverpool for the signature of France international Nabil Fekir this summer.

The Frenchman has been a long time target of the Reds who are yet to replace Philippe Coutinho following his over £140 million move to Barcelona in January 2018.

United manager Jose Mourinho has not hidden his desire to fortify his team for competition next term and he will battle the Champions League finalists to sign the playmaker.

READ ALSO: 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 Preview: France vs Argentina (date, time,venue)

Fekir is currently in Russia with his country national team as they prepare to battle Argentina in their round of 16 encounter at the Kazan Arena on Saturday, June 30.

According to Daily Star, French League side Lyon are said to have agreed a deal of about £53 million for the 24-year-old.

However, the Reds are said to have pulled out of their initial negotiations due to the player's medical and knee history, but might to renegotiate terms at least after the World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meawhile the French club’s president Jean Michel Aulas did hint he had held discussions with Jose Mourinho over Fekir.

United are also said to have made an offer for Fekir according to according to French outlet Le Progres.

The Red Devils are not saying much about the deal and whether an official bid has been made to Lyon, but they seem interested in hijacking Liverpool’s move for the playmaker.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are keen to reopen talks with Lyon over the top target, but the threat of United swooping will concern Liverpool ahead of the 2018/19 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup standings on NAIJ.com

Le Progres claims: "Liverpool decided to lower the price for Nabil by €5m, hiding behind a cartilage problem of the player’s knee, which was an old story and is not at all preventing him from playing in the World Cup."

NAIJ.com previously reported that Liverpool were on the verge of landing Lyon forward Nabil Fekir according to Daily Star.

The Premier League side sold their attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona earlier this year and they are yet to replace him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

However, the Reds will have to cough out £60 million to sign in a deal which could be sealed next week as reported by The Sun newspaper and quoted by Daily Star.

Reports coming out of Anfield claim that the Reds chiefs are planning to back their manager Jurgen Klopp when the transfer window opens after reaching the Champions League final.

Russia 2018: Who Will Win The Match Between Nigeria and Argentina? - NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More