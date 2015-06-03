Red Devils join the race to sign £53m rated Lyon superstar who is also wanted Liverpool this summer

- Manchester United have joined the race to sign Lyon and France star Nabil Fekir this summer

- Liverpool have been negotiating with the French League side for a possible summer move for the playmaker

- He is currently in Russia representing his country's national team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to rival their Premier League arch rival Liverpool for the signature of France international Nabil Fekir this summer.

The Frenchman has been a long time target of the Reds who are yet to replace Philippe Coutinho following his over £140 million move to Barcelona in January 2018.

United manager Jose Mourinho has not hidden his desire to fortify his team for competition next term and he will battle the Champions League finalists to sign the playmaker.

Fekir is currently in Russia with his country national team as they prepare to battle Argentina in their round of 16 encounter at the Kazan Arena on Saturday, June 30.

According to Daily Star, French League side Lyon are said to have agreed a deal of about £53 million for the 24-year-old.

However, the Reds are said to have pulled out of their initial negotiations due to the player's medical and knee history, but might to renegotiate terms at least after the World Cup.

Meawhile the French club’s president Jean Michel Aulas did hint he had held discussions with Jose Mourinho over Fekir.

United are also said to have made an offer for Fekir according to according to French outlet Le Progres.

The Red Devils are not saying much about the deal and whether an official bid has been made to Lyon, but they seem interested in hijacking Liverpool’s move for the playmaker.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are keen to reopen talks with Lyon over the top target, but the threat of United swooping will concern Liverpool ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Le Progres claims: "Liverpool decided to lower the price for Nabil by €5m, hiding behind a cartilage problem of the player’s knee, which was an old story and is not at all preventing him from playing in the World Cup."

