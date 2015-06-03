2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 Preview: Uruguay vs Portugal (date, time,venue)

- Uruguay set for round of 16 cracker with Portugal at the Fistch Stadium

- Both sides have maintained an unbeaten record at the World Cup

- The winner will face the either France or Argentina in the quarter finals

Group A leaders, Uruguay, will slug it out against Group B runners-up, Portugal, in the second last 16 match for Saturday.

The match will place at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in a huge clash that will see the winners take on either France or Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Uruguay maintain a perfect record in their group winning all three matches against Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

READ ALSO: Ighalo confirms death threats from Nigerian fans following Super Eagles exit

On the other, hand, Portugal drew 3-3 in a dramatic fixture with Spain, then narrowly defeated Morocco and playing a 1-1 draw with Iran

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo has scoredb four goals so far in the tournament and will face off against forwards Luis Suarez of Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain's Edinson Cavani who have also scored.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

Predicted line up

Uruguay XI: Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani.

Portugal XI: Rui Patricio, Cedric, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, William, Adrien Silva, Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Mario, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Game: Uruguay vs Portugal

Date: Saturday, June 30

Venue: Fistch Stadium

Time: 7pm (Nigerian time)

Source: Naija.ng