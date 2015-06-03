If I must brush before kissing you, we are not meant for each other - Chidinma reveals

- Singer Chidinma has revealed the one thing that will make her know a man is the special one for her

- She made this known in a post via her Instagram page

- The musician special way of identifying her man involves ‘early morning kisses’

Popular Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile has identified the one thing that will make her realise a man is the special one for her.

Perhaps in a bid to lighten the mood while interacting with her fans, Chidinma took to her Instagram page to write that “If I must brush before kissing you, we are not meant for each other biko.”

See her post below:

Chidinma has been dogged with rumours regarding who she is in a relationship all her career. She is said to have dated Flavour, Lil Kesh and most recently Kizz Daniel but she has never confirmed any of the rumours.

But it appears she may indeed be in a relationship with Kizz Daniel as they have both been spotted together at different occasions. She also wrote a poem to her lover while wearing the jacket of a designer that works closely with Kizz.

This is coming after Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong revealed the kind of man who she wants as a boyfriend.

