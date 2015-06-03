The loss of a loved one is never easy even when anticipated - Charly Boy writes condolence message to Dbanj

As Dbanj continues to mourn the tragic loss of his son, so are celebrities who are still sending encouraging words and also praying for him.

Nigerian human right activist and singer, Charly Boy, has joined other celebrities as they mourn with singer Dbanj over the death of his son who drowned in the pool at their residence.

In a long Instagram post, he stated that it took him long to send a condolence message because he lacked the right words to say, knowing that the loss of a loved one is never easy even when anticipated.

He wrote,"Dear Dbanj, It has taken me dis much time to comment on your son’s passing not knowing the right words to say. While the loss of a loved one is never easy, even when anticipated, it is most certainly the hardest when they are taken from us too soon.

READ ALSO: Corps member who is serving at Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly cries out, claims she is being harassed

Your recent loss of your son who has left us at such a tender age is definitely in the category of those hard losses for which there is so painful a reminder of what might have been.

My family and I offer our sincere condolence and deepest sympathy on your loss. May the outpouring of sympathy, the kind acts of friends and strangers and the comfort in knowing that your loss is felt by many, help you through this difficult time.

READ ALSO: Charles Okocha and his hypeman spotted in a video fighting off SARS officers who allegedly threatened them

I ask for God's blessings on you and your wonderful family. May you find the courage and strength to move forward in peace and confidence and in knowing that God knows better. Yours In Peace, AreaFada and Family"

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Mom's Blog Ep 3: Does A Mom Have Weekends? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng