Lagos tanker Explosion: Man claims he saw corpse of missing 3-year-old boy

Following the tragic tanker explosion in Lagos, there were several missing person cases flying around, one of which is a little boy who was declared missing. A man however, claims to have seen his dead body.

After the tragedy occurred at the now infamous Michael Otedola bridge, a lot of families were thrown into a state of mourning and distress as their beloved ones were either dead or no where to be found.

This was the case of a little boy whose picture has been circulating social media. According to reports, the mother had taken his twin sister while the driver took him as they attempted to escape from the explosion.

However, the driver and the boy were no were to be found afterwards. A family member took to Instagram to share a photo of the boy with the aim of seeking help to find him.

Shortly after the post went up, Nigerian actor Yemi Solade, shared the story on his Instagram page, and he got a response from a friend claiming that the boy is dead.

According to the person, he saw the corpse of the boy on the floor.

So sad!

Source: Naija.ng