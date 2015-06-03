Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha had to be rushed to hospital in Limpopo on Saturday after collapsing at a funeral‚ EWN reported.

The minister‚ who was attending the funeral service for MEC Joyce Mashamba‚ was in a stable condition‚ it said.

The report quoted the minister’s spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga as saying Masutha would be airlifted to a facility in Pretoria.

Further details were not immediately available.