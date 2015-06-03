Latest News

Latest News

[Video] T Classic Ft. Mayorkun – Fall In Love

29/06/2018 15:16:00
Latest News

Photos!! Ahmed Musa Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Abuja Mosque For Prayers

29/06/2018 15:18:00
Latest News

Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

29/06/2018 16:31:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Madonna accused of harassing neighbours at her NYC apartment amid legal battle

0out of 5

Pregnant Princess Charlotte of Monaco shows off her baby bump

0out of 5

Maradona sends kisses to the crowd as he watches Argentina take on France in World Cup

0out of 5

Roseanne says she did not ask to be paid off when show was canceled

0out of 5

Identity thief drains bank account of 112-year-old...

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

Spotlight on Ronaldo and Suarez as Portugal and Uruguay face off in World Cup last 16

by 30/06/2018 12:47:00 0 comments 1 Views

In Cristiano Ronaldo‚ Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani‚ Portugal and Uruguay boast some of the greatest goal-scorers in world football but Sochi could be the scene of a World Cup battle of attrition on Saturday evening.

These two small countries with proud footballing traditions face off on Russia’s Black Sea coast with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

For Ronaldo‚ it is a return to the same Fisht Stadium where he scored a hat-trick against Spain earlier in the tournament.

But this time he will be up against a stingy Uruguayan defence that was alone among the 32 teams in Russia in coming through the group stage without conceding a goal.

That‚ and Portugal’s recent track record of being involved in tense knockout matches that have gone to the wire‚ has raised the prospect of a nail-biting contest as the World Cup heads into its latter stages.

“I don’t know what kind of game it’s going to be. Will it be boring? That doesn’t cross our minds‚ but if it’s boring and we win...‚” said Uruguay’s veteran coach Oscar Washington Tabarez on Friday‚ looking ever more frail at the age of 71.

Tabarez has led Uruguay for 12 years‚ restoring the small South American nation as a footballing power once again.

Under him they have won a Copa America and reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2010.

If they can come through Saturday’s tie‚ they may even start to believe that they can go all the way and win a third World Cup‚ a first since 1950.

“We are in good shape‚ we have been working together for 12 years and achieving our objectives gradually‚ little by little‚” Tabarez said.

“Considering the limitations we have as a country in footballing terms‚ we have come into this World Cup just as we wanted and in the three games we have played so far I think we are closer than ever to what we want to be.”

Uruguay’s formidable defence have not let in a goal at all in 2018‚ while Suarez has recovered from a poor first outing in Russia to score in wins over Saudi Arabia and the hosts.

His partnership with Cavani will provide a stern test to a Portuguese defence that was picked apart by Spain and given a fright by Iran in their last group game.

“You don’t need any greater motivation than to see what is in play‚ in the last 16 of the World Cup against the European champions. It doesn’t get any better‚” said Barcelona striker Suarez‚ who came to Russia for possibly his last crack at the World Cup after scoring 25 times in La Liga last season.

That was just one league goal fewer than Ronaldo.

At 33 he is enjoying the best World Cup of his career and his goal against Morocco in the group stage took his tally at international level to 85‚ more than any other male European player in history.

Both men missed out on the knockout phase in Brazil four years ago‚ with Suarez banned after biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini earlier on while Portugal were knocked out in the first round.

The Atletico Madrid pair of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez will be charged with keeping Ronaldo quiet‚ and Portugal coach Fernando Santos warned his side not to expect their captain to win the tie on his own for the European champions.

“We have to play as a team. If Ronaldo plays alone we will lose‚” said Santos‚ whose team have gone 17 games without losing — not including penalty shoot-outs — at an international tournament.

“It is true‚ though‚ that when both teams cancel each other out‚ that is where the individuals come to the fore. “I hope my team can be as strong as Uruguay‚ and that Cristiano can then make the difference.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More