2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Uruguay 1-0 Portugal

Kindly refresh your browser to get minute by minute update of the round of 16 match between Uruguay vs Portugal.

21' Suarez wins a free kick in a promising position for Uruguay as he has been a constant threat to the Portuguese defence.

18' Ricardo Perreira drills in a low cross to find Ronaldo but into the goalkeeper's hands as he makes an easy catch.

16' Portugal are pressing but can not find a way through Diego Godin and Giminez' wall.

14' Suarez drives in two defenders and shoots but wins a corner. The set piece is taken but well defended by the Portuguese defence.

12' The Selecao come in search of an equalizer as Ronaldo's shoots but it's blocked by a defender which hurts him so bad.

10' A short corner quickly taken by Portugal as Jose Fonte heads the assist but nobody to finish as the ball flashes across the face of goal.

8' Now we have a game in our hands, the South Americans gets the lead with help of their potent strikers.

7' A beautiful cross from Suarez as he finds Cavani who delivers a sumptuous header to put Uruguay in the lead.

7' GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

6' Ronaldo is found just outside the 18-yard box and he shoots but straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

4' Hernadez with a darting run on the right but blocked by Jose Fonte to give Uruguay the first corner kick of the match.

2' First real attack of the match from Joao Mario as he swings in a cross from the left but Bernardo Silva could not keep his header down.

1' The match gets underway as Uruguay are playing from left to right and Portugal begin the match.

- Uruguay set for round of 16 cracker with Portugal at the Fistch Stadium

- Both sides have maintained an unbeaten record at the World Cup

- The winner will face the either France or Argentina in the quarter finals

Group A leaders, Uruguay, will slug it out against Group B runners-up, Portugal, in the second last 16 match for Saturday.

The match will place at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in a huge clash that will see the winners take on either France or Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Uruguay maintain a perfect record in their group winning all three matches against Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

READ ALSO: Ighalo confirms death threats from Nigerian fans following Super Eagles exit

On the other, hand, Portugal drew 3-3 in a dramatic fixture with Spain, then narrowly defeated Morocco and playing a 1-1 draw with Iran

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo has scoredb four goals so far in the tournament and will face off against forwards Luis Suarez of Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain's Edinson Cavani who have also scored.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

Line ups

Uruguay XI: Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani.

Portugal XI: Rui Patricio, Ricardo, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, William, Adrien Silva, Bernardo, Joao Mario, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Game: Uruguay vs Portugal

Date: Saturday, June 30

Venue: Fistch Stadium

Time: 7pm (Nigerian time)

Source: Naija.ng