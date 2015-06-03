Presidential aspirant condemns mindless killings across Nigeria, says violence fueling ethnic nationalism

- Nigerians from all works of life continues to react to the spate of violence resulting to massive killings across the country

- PDP presidential aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has added his voice to the condemnation of the killings in Nigeria

- Turaki lamented that the killings are fueling agitations for ethnic nationalism in several parts of the country

PDP presidential aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has again condemned what he described as the mindless killings across the country.

Turaki made the comment while delivering a paper as guest speaker at the sixth memorial lecture and undergraduate scholarship awards in honour of the late Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Professor Celestine Onwuliri, at Ahazu Mbaise, Imo state under the chairmanship of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Turaki and other distinguished Nigerians at the event in Owerri, Imo state. Photo credit: KTT media

READ ALSO: I have no link with Plateau killings - Governor Tambuwal cries out

NAIJ.com gathered that the theme of the well attended lecture was: "Security, Unity And Our Future Prosperity."

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria stated that the problems currently facing the country will continue to arise unless the government changed its discriminatory attitude in the treatment of those killing fellow citizens.

While citing the recent killings in Zamfara and Plateau states, the Kebbi-born politician noted that even the souls of those sent to premature graves as a result of such heinous act, will be crying for justice.

According to him, the lack of justice and fairness by the APC-led government is fueling the increased agitations for ethnic nationalism in the country, adding that, “never in the history of Nigeria since the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates had the people been so divided as now.”

To harness the fragile security and unity of the people and also ensure the nation's prosperity, Turaki recommended the “resuscitation of integrity and credibility in governance at all levels, resolution of pending issues that fuel the feelings of unfairness and, or imbalance and lopsidedness in the structure of government, ensuring security protection for the people and observing the rule of law.”

On his part, the president general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nina Nwodo described the recent killings in Plateau state as a national disaster which he said doubles as a climax of the total breakdown of the country's security system.

He condemned government's response to the crisis, describing it as “most disgraceful,” stressing that Nigerians want to see a more positive response if such a regrettable situation arises again.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the Progressive Youth Caucus (PYC), a coalition of youth groups in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast in ending the killings in the country, in order to salvage the image of the nation.

In a message signed by its chairman, Comrade Bamidele Olagoke, the PYC urged the president to immediately conduct a review of the security apparatus and architecture in the country, and do away with all non-performing service chiefs and heads of security organization to help bring back Nigeria’s positive perception amongst the international community.

The PYC cited the recent report by Amnesty International and the letter by the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, as clear indicators that the international community views the security situation in Nigeria as a threat to the sovereignty of the nation.

National Day of Mourning for Victims of Violent Killings Across Nigeria on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng