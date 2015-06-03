Rivers APC groups kick-start reconciliation process for Amaechi, Abe ahead of 2019

- These are the best of times for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state

Two groups within the APC in Rivers state, the Ogoni Unity Alliance (OUF) and the Rivers Unity House (RUH) have began moves to reconcile the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe.

Amaechi, the immediate past Rivers state governor and Abe, who is a governorship aspirant on the party’s platform, have been at loggerheads over the control of the party’s machinery in the state.

The two groups said the essence of the move was to ensure that the APC emerges victorious in the 2019 elections, adding that peace was achievable in the process.

Former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Honourable Leyii Kwanee, who briefed newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday, June 29, noted that the national convention of the APC has to an extent resolved the crisis in the state, stressing that other processes that would ensure unity in the party had already begun.

His words: “The successful convention of the party is true to a large extent. The national convention has resolved the problem we have the party in the state. There is no disagreement in the party again. There were assertions that the congress of the party held in Rivers will not have effect and that its delegate will not vote, but they proven wrong.

“Those that are for us are more than those against us. The minority will have their say, but the majority will have their way. The only party executive known by the national body is the Flag-Amachree’s exco. There are so much process for peace going on now.

“The Ogoni Unity Initiative is aligning itself with Rivers Unity House to ensure that the PDP government does not come back to Government House in 2019. Under the watch of the PDP government, insanity and filth have taken over the state in recent times.”

Speaking to journalists also, the coordinator of Rivers Unity House, Bouchi Nsirim, disclosed that the forum was an advocacy group that believes in democracy.

Nsirim expressed confidence that the move to broker between Amaechi and Abe will be successful, adding that the duo would stand on the same podium to canvass support for the party in 2019.

“We came together as a people to let Rivers people to know that it is time to drift from the kind of politics we know. We want to ensure that there is peace in the state. We can do politics in the state with decency and decorum.

“Wike has failed to remove governance from politicking and that is the reason he is facing criticisms. Politics should only be the vehicle to get into office, thereafter governance begins.

“There is no problem between Amaechi and Abe, it is politics and interest. We will make sure that we reconcile Amaechi and Abe so that there will be peace.

“Before 2019 peace will return to the party, Abe and Amaechi will stand on the same podium to canvass votes for the APC. In 2019 power must rotate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman, Senate committee on agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, June 28, described President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as good brands for the APC.

Abdullahi, the senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district in the National Assembly, stated this in a goodwill message to the duo after the successful national convention of the ruling party.

However, he admitted that the task before the new national chairman of the APC was great, but surmountable, assuring ssured party members and leaders that the pedigrees of the one-time president of the Nigeria Labour Congress and former governor of Edo state have prepared him to make a success of his assignment.

