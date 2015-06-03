Jesus will not come down to solve Nigeria’s problem - Actress Maryam Charles declares

- Maryam Charles has shared her opinion about the recent happenings in the country

The recent fire accident on Otedola Bridge in Lagos has been much talked about in Nigeria. Many have shared their frustrations about how things are in this part of the world.

Actress Maryam Charles took to her Instagram page to lament about the situation in the country while also declaring that praying alone will not solve Nigeria’s problem. She added that Jesus will not come down to solve Nigeria’s problems.

Read her post below:

“I still have nightmares about the sad event that happened on June 28. The fire… the smoke… the people that died. Thinking about that day makes me incredibly sad.

But I’m done being sad. Instead, I’m angry. Angry at the way things are in this country. All these unnecessary deaths could have been avoided. Can’t things just work like they are supposed to?

Our leaders have continued to fail us, but what are we the citizens doing about it? Nothing! Except going to the church and just praying.

Ladies and gentlemen, praying alone will do nothing for us. Jesus will not come down to solve Nigeria’s problem. We need to act now. Let our leaders know that things cannot continue like this, they need to change.

The first step is getting your PVC. If you haven’t, please endeavour to do so immediately. If not, we will continue to pray in vain.”

Source: Naija.ng