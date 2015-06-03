Mercy Johnson celebrates her daughter’s graduation from nursery school with beautiful new photos

- Purity, first daughter of actress Mercy Johnson and Prince Odi Okojie recently graduated from school

- Her dad took to his Instagram page to celebrate her

- He called her his bestie, while wishing her the best in all her education endeavors

It is always a thing of joy when one’s child graduates from school. It doesn’t matter whether the child is graduating from nursery school, every graduation is a milestone that deserves celebration.

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie recently celebrated their daughter Purity who recently graduated from nursery school.

Proud father Prince Odi Okojie took to his Instagram page to write about he wishes Purity the very best in her education as she advances to class one.

See his post below:

“Educational Advancement!!!!!! Hurrrrray..as my Bestie, Purity Okojie Graduate. I wish you heaven's best Baby as you proceed to Year one. Congratulations.”

This is coming weeks after Mercy buried her mother. She also shared a message of comfort to Dbanj and his family over the death of their son.

“We said our final good bye to our loving mother a few days ago. Adieu Mama. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and support during this time.

My heart and prayers go out to @iambangalee and his family at this loss. God give you the strength. God be with you.”

